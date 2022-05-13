Photoville NYC to Return As Summer Festival, Featuring 60 Exhibitions

Brooklyn-based nonprofit Photoville has announced Photoville NYC 2022 (June 4 - 26), marking the outdoor festival's celebratory return to a summer format for the first time in 10 years, and filling all five of New York's boroughs with expansive and vivid views of our world. The festival offers New Yorkers a wealth of images and ideas, all free to experience in some of the city's most spirited public spaces. Photoville NYC 2022 arrives in a moment of momentous return for New York cultural life-as well as one of rising, exclusionary costs-to provide a free cultural experience that's family friendly, inclusive, thought-provoking, and visually arresting.

Founded in 2011, Photoville has throughout its history sought to populate New York's public space with perspectives as diverse and international as the city itself. In pursuit of this mission, they launched the Photoville festival, activating public spaces, amplifying visual storytellers, and creating unique and innovative exhibitions and other programming. The festival continues to create a welcoming, safe, accessible space for all artists and attendees, across race, gender, class, sexual identity, ability, nationality, and age. Whether centering Black history through Jeffrey Scales' early photos of the Black Panthers; Indigenous artists and communities in the U.S. and around the world through Luvia Lazo's KANITLOW, Matika Wilbur's Seeds of Culture in Times Square, Jorge Santiago's Identity at Play, Dakota Mace and Tahila Mintz's Made in Land: Spoken Memories, and The Bronx Women's Photo Collective's Reflections on Indigeneity in the Bronx; international stories, through Arin Yoon's exhibit about Korean "comfort women" and their fight for justice, Haiti Cultural Exchange's Ayiti: Beyond Darkness, The New York Times' exhibit of photos from the conflict in Ukraine, and Rania Matar's Where Do I Go? (Lawen Ruh لوين روح); a diversity of queer subjects and artists, through Live Pridefully: Love and Resilience within Pandemics; the lives of refugees, through Nichole Sobecki's The Hands That Make a Home; or numerous exhibits spotlighting the perspectives of youth photographers; Photoville is committed to nurturing a new lens of representation. Siddhartha Mitter, in The New York Times, has written that Photoville "is a reminder of photography's power not just to document crisis, but to help imagine better lives." This year's heterogeneous visions from photographers and organizations from New York and around the world are no exception.

Photoville Co-Founder Sam Barzilay says, "In our 11th year, we're continuing Photoville's mission to amplify artists' voices across the diversity of human experiences. We're excited to return to the original spirit of our festival as we kick things off in June."

Festival Producer Suchan Vodoor says, "The fact that this is a free, family friendly festival feels more important than ever in this moment of great economic distress- in great contrast to so much art being privatized and commercialized. Our festival strives to directly compensate artists while uplifting visions that center vastly diverse communities in New York and around the world-all through a celebration of the powerful pairing of art and public space."

Prior to the pandemic, Photoville's creators were already brainstorming how-in order to truly be an all-inclusive destination for the city- they could expand to all five boroughs. With so many ways to experience art having been placed on hold, they realized this expansion would be all the more resonant to New Yorkers. The ninth Photoville NYC, in 2020, began the festival's new format of city-wide exhibitions, bringing art to communities throughout the city. With the success of this experiment, and the access it created for people all over New York to meaningful visual storytelling, Photoville continues to be a citywide event in its 11th year.

Last year, Photoville reached a public of over a million people with the work of over 200 photographers at various stages in their careers, giving these exciting artists large-scale exposure. As Photoville displays over 30 photographic visions in Brooklyn Bridge Park, 35 other exhibitions cover the city from Staten Island to the Bronx. Photoville NYC is open to the public-all ages, and all pets included-free of charge, making it unlike any other photo festival in the world.

"Brooklyn Bridge Park is thrilled to have Photoville back in the Park again this summer," said Eric Landau, President of Brooklyn Bridge Park. "Photoville brings free photography exhibits to public space and is always a season highlight for us. This June we will host over 30 exhibits here, as well as the Photoville Community Day at Pier 1."

To celebrate the opening of the festival, Photoville will present a free Community Day (June 4; rain day, June 5), a visual storytelling event bringing various artists to Brooklyn Bridge Park, featuring over 30 exhibitions and free public programming from Leica Camera, Adobe, International Center of Photography, Penumbra, and Creatively Wild, and food and beverage vendors from Photoville's longtime friends at Smorgasburg. The Division of Continuing Education at the School of Visual Arts will present a photobooth by photographer Tiffany Smith, Robin Zachary will present a tabletop styling and photography workshop, and exhibition walking tours will be led by Photoville's founders and Jeffrey Scales. The evening will round out with a musical performance presented by Haiti Cultural Exchange, tunes from DJ Likwuid, and a special evening program from Black Shutter Photography, featuring Idris Solomon in discussion with all-star photographers Melissa Alexander, Laylah Amatullah Barrayn, Keith Major, and Jeffrey Henson Scales.

Immersion and interactivity have always been at the heart of Photoville's success and popularity, allowing it to become the largest annual photographic event in New York City and among the most­-attended photographic events nationwide. This year, events surrounding the festival will take place both in person and online, including one-on-one safety clinics presented in partnership with the ACOS Alliance, the Committee to Protect Journalists and Leica Camera, with advisors from Buzzfeed, Dow Jones, the New York Times, Freedom of the Press Foundation, and more. (June 15, 16, and 17; applications due May 28), and professional development workshops with Diversify Photo, with support from Leica Camera (June 21, 22, and 23), featuring discussions with members of Queering The Lens, Authority Collective, Bronx Women Photographers and other collectives; and with photographers including Carolyn Fong, Tara Pixley, Idris Solomon, and many more. Educational programs on Education Days (June 8 & 10) include free field trips for middle and high school students. Additional in-person programming all around New York City throughout the month of June and announced later in May, will give added depth to many exhibitions, including works by the artists of the Alice Austen House in Staten Island and a walking tour of Brooklyn Connection in Prospect Park with curator Jamel Shabazz and additional artists from the exhibition.

Photoville NYC 2022 is produced by Photoville and made possible with the support of marquee partners Brooklyn Bridge Park, NYC Parks, Leica Camera, PhotoWings, DUMBO Business Improvement District, Two Trees Management, the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, and the New York State Council on the Arts.

Photoville NYC Locations and Hours

All public exhibitions are in open spaces and will be on view during daylight hours, seven days a week. Some exhibitions may have some limited hours and those hours will be reflected on each exhibition webpage.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Bridge Park (2 Furman St & 11 Water St Brooklyn, NY 11201)

Washington Street, (DUMBO, NY 11201)

Prospect Park (452 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225)

Old Fulton Street and Prospect Street (DUMBO, NY 11201)

Brooklyn Commoms (115 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11201)

Floyd Bennett Field - Ryan Visitor Center (3159 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11234)

Williamsburg - Domino Park (15 River St, Brooklyn, NY 11249)

Manhattan

Times Square (Broadway and 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10036)

Brookfield Place (230 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10281)

St. Nicholas Park (St. Nicholas Avenue and St. Nicholas Terrace, New York, NY 10030)

Chelsea Park (West 27th Street and 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10001)

Hudson Yards (10th and 12th Avenues from West 30th to West 34th Streets)

Lower East Side (72 Columbia Street, New York, NY 10002)

Lower East Side (LES Coleman Skatepark 62 Monroe Street & Pike Street, New York, NY 10002)

Queens

Travers Park (76-9 34th Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372)

Astoria Park (19 19th St, Astoria, NY 11105)

Staten Island

Alice Austen House (2 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305)

South Beach Promenade (656 Father Capodanno Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10305)

The Bronx

Barretto Point Park (Viele Ave, Bronx, NY 10474)

Van Cortlandt Park (5930 Broadway, Bronx, NY 10471)

Santa Maria School (1510 Zerega Ave, Bronx, NY 10462)

For further details about hours of operations for each location, please refer to our website www.photoville.nyc.

Exhibitions Include:

A Deliberate Impression

featuring the work of current MFA photography students from Parsons School of Design in New York City.

These include Athena Abdien, Paria Ahmadi, Nicholas Alvarez, Federica Berra, Frida Braide, Nicholas Dupont, Yulin Gu, Kuan Hsieh, Thomas Iacobucci, Helena Kubicka, Hao-Wei Lin, Sidian Liu, Dexter Lopez, Sean Manuel, Camilla Mecagni, Eliza Newman, Belinda Okuya, Drishti Verma, Trenton Teinert, Ryland West, Blaine Williams, Isaiah Winters, and Beiyuan Zhang. The 23 artists shown highlight the various ways of seeing, representing, and creating within the medium of photography. At Old Fulton Street and Prospect Street, DUMBO Brooklyn. Curated by ​​Jim Ramer. Presented by Parsons School of Design.

Alone Together (An exploration of companionship in solitude).

Work by Thomas Rowell. The photos in Alone Together explore solitude by asking: If we have ourselves as company, are we ever truly alone? At Old Fulton Street and Prospect Street, DUMBO Brooklyn. Presented by Thomas Rowell.

Antique Pink.

Work by Ernst Coppejans. Antique Pink is a tribute to LGBTQIA+ elderly. Thanks to the emancipation struggle of the generations before us, LGBTQIA+ people in the Netherlands are almost equal before the law. But that acquired freedom is fragile, and the progress made will not automatically endure. At Old Fulton Street and Prospect Street, DUMBO Brooklyn. Presented by The Open Mind Foundation.

Arder la casa, on political violence, family and exile.

Work by Margarita V Beltran. Arder la casa explores the contingencies of political violence in Colombia through Beltran's family history-marked by her father's exile in 2015. Intertwining archives, photographs, and videos narrate political fights in a territory where Catholicism, santería, bullfighting, mafia culture and politics collide. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Margarita V Beltran and Photoville.

Ayiti: Beyond Darkness

Work by Josué Azor, Edine Célestin, and Pierre-Michel Jean. Featuring the talent of cutting-edge Haitian photographers across the island, this exhibition invites foreigners to experience internal conversations about Haitian culture and community. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Régine M. Roumain and Emily Schiffer. Presented by Haiti Cultural Exchange.

Black Baby Jesus was born in February

Work by Jaír F. Coll. A visual story about why the Afro-Colombian community of Quinamayó celebrates Christmas in February, expressing resistance through culture since their ancestors were enslaved people. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Jaír F. Coll.

Bronx Junior Photo League | Year-End Exhibition

Work by Various Artists. The Bronx Documentary Center (BDC) is proud to present the work of our 11-to-18-year-old Bronx Junior Photo League (BJPL) students, all created during this past school year. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Bronx Documentary Center.

care:work

Work by Javier Álvarez, Yael Ben-Zion, Raymond W. Holman Jr., Angelo Merendino, Cheney Orr, Jordan and Anna Rathkopf, Liz Sanders, Cinthya Santos Briones, and Accra Shepp. care:work is a clear-eyed look at the diversity of work - the dignity, strength, and challenges confronting caregivers in our families, institutions, and communities. At Old Fulton Street and Prospect Street, DUMBO Brooklyn. Curated by Deborah Schwartz. Presented by care:work.

Down By the Water

Work by Robin de Puy. de Puy says, "The longer I do not travel, the more I turn to the place where I live. I see how my environment takes care of me - how the baker and the greengrocer bring groceries to my doorstep every Saturday morning-how all kinds of people call this their town, their neighborhood, their home." At Old Fulton Street and Prospect Street, DUMBO Brooklyn. Presented by Robin de Puy.

Dreams on Hold

Work by César Rodríguez. Dreams on Hold is a collaborative project with families and kids living in a makeshift migrant camp at the Mexico-U.S. border who are hoping to cross into the U.S. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by César Rodríguez.

Dynamic Relationships

Work by Thomas Giarraffa. Thomas Giarraffa tells stories with his photography, creating surreal environments to comment on his past and the world he inhabits. At Alice Austen House. Curated by Victoria Munro. Presented by The Alice Austen House.

Etiolai

Work by Samuel Partal. Samuel Partal makes photographs of the post-natural landscape. He lives and works in Staten Island, New York. At Alice Austen House. Curated by Victoria Munro. Presented by The Alice Austen House

Everybody Skate

Work by Lanna Apisukh. Everybody Skate is a documentary photo project highlighting women and non-traditional skateboarders in New York City. Brooklyn-based photographer Lanna Apisukh began the project in 2018 - sharing stories of courage, camaraderie, and athleticism through this portrait of a small but growing community. At LES Coleman Skatepark. Presented by Lanna Apisukh.

Everything in Between: A Spectrum of Emerging Visions

Work by Jasmine Abdelkarim, Porsha Adoghe, Ari Birnbaum, Melissa Chen, Queena Chen, Kalee Cheung, Naidelyn Contreras, Jeslyn Escano, Tiareth Lopez-Cruz, Dillion Nelson, Kenzie Steinberg, and Lauren Yu, and supported by Photoville x PhotoWings Educator Grant. Twelve high school photographers present unique perspectives and artistic approaches to stories about the environment, relationships, fashion, dreams, immigration, mental health, and more. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Jessica Bal, Emily Contreras Gómez, Chrissy Nelson, and Momo Takahashi. Presented by NYU Tisch Department of Photography and Imaging.

For autistic youths entering adulthood, a new world of challenges awaits

Work by Lynn Johnson. The goal of this project is to create a conversation between those whose brains are wired differently and those considered neurotypical. Offering an intimate look at the lives of those with autism, this project aims to inform, sensitize and challenge all of us with the questions: where is my place in society? Will you welcome me? On Washington Street, DUMBO Brooklyn (off Plymouth Street). Curated by Kathy Moran and Alexandra Moreo. Presented by Lynn Johnson for National Geographic.

From Despair to Hope: Children beyond Armed Conflict

Work by Paddy Dowling. From Despair to Hope: Children beyond Armed Conflict features the stories of conflict-affected children through powerful portraits taken by photojournalist Paddy Dowling. Each portrait tells the unique, tragic, and compelling story of a child living in a conflict setting and emphasizes their plight, but also their resilience. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict.

Front Porch Project

Work by Christine Kenworthy. During the beginning of the pandemic, a photography project across the country was born called the Front Porch Project. In early April 2020, Christine Kenworthy launched her own Front Porch Project in Staten Island. At Alice Austen House. Curated by Victoria Munro. Presented by The Alice Austen House.

Hard Times are Fighting Times

Work by Alice Proujansky. This project describes the legacy of Proujansky's parents, and their participation in radical leftist groups which sought to overthrow imperialism and capitalism through organizing and revolution. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville. Produced with support from the Magnum Foundation.

Healer: Experience the Healing Power of Dogs

Work by Grace Chon. The images in Healer are intimate, black and white portraits of dogs that offer an opportunity for people to stop, breathe, and open their hearts. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.

Healing Through Visual Medicine: Poetic Motion; Behind the Art

Work by Tomás Karmelo Amaya and Piyatat Primtongtrakul. Explore stunning and compelling visual stories-of healing, love, joy and humanity-as told by our Lightroom Ambassadors. In Visual Medicine: Poetic Motion, Tomás Karmelo Amaya contributes to collective healing through co-creating images which embrace the poetry of motion and light, while also embracing Indigenous cultures and lifeways. In Behind the Art, Piyatat Primtongtrakul introduces untold stories from talented local artists in Thailand who create their own pieces while pursuing their purpose every day. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Adobe. Presented by Adobe Photoshop Lightroom.

ICP at THE POINT: Ready to Rise

Work by Various Artists. Ready to Rise is an exhibition of photographs by students and alumni from the International Center of Photography's community partnership with THE POINT CDC. This exhibition celebrates local voices, capturing the people, places, and things that uplift us in our everyday lives. In Barretto Point Park. Curated by Tiffany Williams, Abigail Montes, Lacy Austin, Katerina Voegtle. Presented by ICP at THE POINT.

Identity at Play

Work by Jorge Santiago. Identity at Play delves into the basketball culture in Indigenous communities in Oaxaca, Mexico. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Jorge Santiago and Photoville.

Identity Through Crises

Work by Zahra Mojahed, Mary Pember, Albertus Vembrianto, Irina Werning, and Edgar Kanaykõ Xakriabá. Identity Through Crises highlights the many aspects that shape our individual and collective identities-exploring the evolution of identity through global crises and conflict, and celebrating the resilience of the human spirit. In Hudson Yards (Bella Abzug Park). Curated by Daniel Vasta, Katherine Jossi, and Sarah Swan. Presented by The Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting and Indigenous Photograph, with additional support from the Hudson Yards Hell's Kitchen Alliance.

In a Time of Panthers: The Lost Negatives

Work by Jeffrey Henson Scales. Few photographers had the insider access Oakland native Jeffrey Henson Scales did around the Black Panther Party in the late 1960s. Capturing intimate portraits and protest images of the organization and its leaders in a time of societal upheaval, Scales' archive lay dormant and forgotten for some 50 years. Then in 2018, when his mother died and the contents of the family home were sorted, the negatives were discovered. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Jeffrey Henson Scales. Presented by Henson Scales Productions, Clair Oliver Gallery, and SPQR Editions. All Photographs copyright Jeffrey Henson Scales.

The Brooklyn Connection

Work by Antonio M. Rosario, Amy Touchette, Christopher Cook, Melanie Hill, Philip Shung, and Shino Kitano. Brooklyn is New York City's most inhabited borough. It is the home to people of numerous cultures, as its residents hail from all over the world. The six photographers selected have roots in Brooklyn, and each artist's work is a beautiful well-mixed mosaic. In Prospect Park (Lefferts House). Curated by Jamel Shabazz. Presented by Prospect Park Alliance and Photoville, sponsored by MPB.

KANTILOW. Work by Luvia Lazo

There is a word in Zapotec used to name someone or something disappearing-when a close friend is not close anymore, when someone stops visiting as often as they do, when things transform and change, or when someone is going blind. This word, kanitlow, means "faces are getting lost," or "disappearing." Lazo says, "I want to document the memories of our culture and images of our grandparents. When they are gone their grandchildren can look for them, as I look for my grandfather in old pictures now." In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Indigenous Photograph. Presented by Indigenous Photograph, Photoville, and Leica Camera.

Maiden Name

Work by David Lê. Having grown up on Staten Island, David Lê uses the borough's urban fabric as a backdrop for his Maiden Name Spring-Summer 2022 lookbook. At Alice Austen House. Curated by Victoria Munro. Presented by The Alice Austen House.

Live Pridefully: Love and Resilience within Pandemics

Photography by Christian Thane, visual directing by Richard Ramsundar. This interdisciplinary exhibition celebrates queer and trans Caribbean resilience through a racial justice lens, while fostering critical conversations related to pride, migration, surviving colliding pandemics, and coming-out narratives. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Mohamed Q. Amin - Founder and Executive Director of the Caribbean Equality Project. Presented by the Caribbean Equality Project and Queens Museum.

Made in Land: Spoken Memories

Work by Dakota Mace and Tahila Mintz. Indigenous artists Dakota Mace and Tahila Mintz engage alternative photographic processes and use soil, plants, water, and sun directly in the image-making process to tell stories about the past, present, and future of the land-stories that connect them to their ancestors, and to themselves. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Brian Adams, Sheena Brings Plenty, and Sarah Stacke. Presented by The 400 Years Project and Photoville.

Mixed Identity: Hybrid Portraits

Work by the students of Riverdale Avenue Middle School and supported by Photoville x PhotoWings Educator Grant. This project is based on the diversity of New York City's student population. Students used their portraits, and through a hands-on, cut-and-paste process, mixed parts of their faces in order to create a hybrid "person." The idea behind this work is to reflect all the diversity within New York City, and show that we are really one people. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Kostas Kiritsis and Photoville. Presented by Riverdale Avenue Middle School and Photoville, in partnership with PhotoWings.

Nature Nurtures

Work by Forough Alaei, Rose Marie Cromwell, Sharbendu De, Katherine Emery, Terra Fondriest, Naima Green, Cig Harvey, Len Jenshel, Wayne Lawrence, Yoshinori Mizutani, Aline Smithson, and Caroline Yang. Nature Nurtures features the work of 12 photographers who have documented how nature inspires and sustains them, brings solace to others, and is a powerful antidote to the stresses of contemporary life. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Elizabeth Krist and Sarah Leen. Presented by Visual Thinking Collective and Photoville.

New York University Tisch School of the Arts Department of Photography & Imaging BFA Thesis Exhibition

Work by Various Artists. Projects in this exhibition range from portraiture and documentaries to conceptual and experimental photo-based works. They address issues of gentrification, identity, memory, cultural heritage, loss, body image, alienation, visuality, labor, and much more. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Adam Ryder. Presented by New York University Tisch School of the Arts Department of Photography & Imaging.

NPPA's 2022 Best of Photojournalism

Work from Drew Angerer, Barbara Davidson, Kent Porter, Alain Schroeder, Konstantinos Tsakalidis, Pavel Volkov, and Marcus Yam. A selection of winning images and portfolios from the National Press Photographers Association 2022 Best of Photojournalism. From portrait and sports photography to breaking news and politics, video photojournalism, print and video editing, long-form documentary and innovative online journalism, the Best of Photojournalism contest celebrates excellence in all forms of visual journalism. At Old Fulton Street and Prospect Street, DUMBO Brooklyn. Curated by The National Press Photographers Association Best of Photojournalism Contest Committee. Presented by The National Press Photographers Association.

NYC: Cats, Couches, Parks & Pizza

Work by Xi Chen, Elfa Frið, Jie He, and Natcha Wongchanglaw. NYC: Cats, Couches, Parks & Pizza represents a slice of New York City life that speaks of home, connections, and the culture of living in the city-looking at things that are obvious, but elements that are overlooked, or hidden, and worth exploring. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Marko Kovacevic. Presented by The School of Visual Arts-Masters in Digital Photography.

Olmsted's Enduring Gift

Work by Ruth Fremson. The man behind many of the nation's beloved public spaces, Frederick Law Olmsted, was born 200 years ago. His creations are more essential to modern American life than ever. In Prospect Park (Lawn of Litchfield Villa). Curated by Sarah Eckinger and Clinton Cargill. Presented by the New York Times.

Ukraine Under Attack: Documenting the Russian Invasion

Work by Lynsey Addario, Daniel Berehulak, Alexander Chekmenev, Emile Ducke, David Guttenfelder, Tyler Hicks, Brendan Hoffman, Mauricio Lima, Finbarr O'Reilly, and Ivor Prickett. Atrocities against civilians. Hundreds of casualties, with the toll rising. Millions of refugees. Thriving cities besieged and reduced to rubble. New York Times photographers in Ukraine have captured the horrors of war. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Gaia Tripoli, Craig Allen, and Mona Boshnaq. Presented by the New York Times.

A Women Photograph Grantee Retrospective

Work by Tami Aftab, Iman Al-Dabbagh, Shaima Al Tamimi, Gabriella N. Báez, Koral Carballo, Nadia Shira Cohen, Sahar Coston-Hardy, Jess Dugan, Eli Farinango, Peyton Fulford, Roopa Gogineni, Ana Maria Arevalo Gosen, Golden, Marie Hald, Lia Latty, Kathy Anne Lim, Tshepiso Mabula, Sandra Mehl, and Etinosa Yvonne. A retrospective of the work of 19 Women Photograph grantees from Women Photograph's first five years of supporting photographers in the continuation of their long-term projects. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Daniella Zalcman. Presented by Women Photograph and Photoville.

PORTRAITS OF THE PANDEMIC

Work by Paxton Baudenbacher, Mikus Duerr, Loïc Franco, Jonas Granger, Stevan Heredia, Reina Landfield, Nils Merget, Lois Rieben and supported by Photoville x PhotoWings Educator Grant. The pandemic has changed the way we live and interact, as well as the way we see people, places, and things. These portraits represent the community and reconstruction of society, along with isolation and reunion. In Domino Park, Williamsburg. Curated by Eungsoo An. Presented by the Photographers of I.S. 318 in Brooklyn, New York and Photoville, in partnership with PhotoWings.

Project 562: Changing The Way We See Native America

Work by Matika Wilbur. Project 562 is a multi-year national photography project dedicated to photographing over 562 federally-recognized tribes in what is currently called the United States, resulting in an unprecedented repository of imagery and oral histories which accurately portrays contemporary Native Americans. In Times Square. Presented by Photoville and Time Square Arts, with additional support from the Phillip and Edith Leonian Foundation.

Puddles in my Head : (Our Emotions)

Work by Nolan Trowe. A story about community, love, family, friends, pain, confusion, anger, joy, struggle, redemption, and how it all intertwines within the disabled community. It's about our emotions-the ones that connect us all-regardless of our abilities, where we're from, or where we're at. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Nolan Trowe. Presented by Photoville, with additional support from the Phillip and Edith Leonian Foundation.

Reflections on Indigeneity in the Bronx

Work by Lizzy Alejandro, Sandra Ayala, and Rhynna M. Santos. The Bronx Women's Photo Collective, a group of self-taught photographers, memorialize the story of their search for their Taíno roots through three original photography projects. In Van Cortlandt Park. Curated by Rhynna M. Santos. Presented by The Bronx Women's Photo Collective, with Photoville and NYC Parks.

Sanitation Foundation Pop-Up Museum

The Sanitation Museum's pop-up at Floyd Bennett Field celebrates the history of waste and sanitation in New York City through several themes: the displaced working-class community of Barren Island, the ongoing contributions of the Department of Sanitation, and the successful re-use of sanitary landfills around Jamaica Bay. In Floyd Bennett Field. Curated by Gateway National Recreation Area, the Sanitation Foundation, and Miriam Sicherman - Author of Brooklyn's Barren Island: A Forgotten History.

We Were Beautiful Then, Too: Late 19th Century African American Cabinet Cards

This exhibition highlights a selection of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture's holdings in 19th century portraits of African Americans. In St. Nicholas Park - 132nd Street and 139th Street and St. Nicholas Ave. Curated by Dalila Scruggs. Presented by the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.

Senior Saviors

Work by high school photographers Chrysten Cornelio and Essence Griffin, members of the Lower Eastside Girls Club, and supported by Photoville x PhotoWings Educator Grant. Senior Saviors showcases portraits that celebrate the spirit and legacy of our elders who are giving back to the Lower East Side community. At 72 Columbia Street, Lower East Side. Curated by Destiny Mata and Kelly Adams. Presented by The Lower Eastside Girls Club and Photoville, in partnership with PhotoWings.

Solastalgia

Work by Mayowa Adebo, Elizabeth Swanson Andi, Taseer Beyg, Alessandro Cinque, Justin Cook, Joshua Eragbie, Edivan Dos Santos Guajajara, Patrick Kane, Sonam Choekyi Lama, Light Oriye, Camille Seaman, and Piratá Waurá. Solastalgia documents the relationship between people and their environments, focusing on the distress caused by a changing climate. It reveals the threats to our planet that affect us all - from Indigenous communities in the Amazon and alpaca farmers in Peru, to the Arctic and the United States. In Hudson Yards. Curated by Daniel Vasta, Katherine Jossi, and Sarah Swan. Presented by The Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

Staten Island Photographers

Work by Lauren Fread, Gabby, Elvia Gezlev, Jessica L. Gianna, John Kilcullen, Laura Pannone, Len Rachlin, and Gillian Ricci. A group exhibition of eight Staten Island-based photographers curated by the Alice Austen House. At Alice Austen House. Curated by Victoria Munro. Presented by The Alice Austen House.

Sustainable Solutions to the Climate Crisis

Work by Sarah Fretwell, Kiliii Yuyan, and Giacomo d'Orlando. These documentary exhibits explore sustainable solutions to the climate crisis: the Indigenous Peoples Burning Network in the western United States, Nemo's Garden in Italy (the world's first underwater greenhouse), and the African Women Rising's Permagarden Program in Uganda. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Glenn Ruga. Presented by Social Documentary Network and ZEKE Magazine.

The Creative Ambassadors Project

Work by Sharon Miller (P.K.A. Pri the Honeydark). The Creative Ambassadors Project is an impactful photo series showcasing underserved New York City youth in powerful editorial-style portraits based on their creative career aspirations. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Sharon Miller (P.K.A. Pri the Honeydark). Presented by Sharon Miller for Honeydark Studios and Photoville.

The Everyday Projects 2021 Grant Winners & Finalists

Work by Gabriella Báez, Grasielle Barbaresco, Salih Basheer, Rehab Eldalil, Amina Kadous, DeLovie Kwagala, Fawaz Oyedeji, Tania Barrientos Radilla, Zohreh Sabaghnejad, Fethi Sahraoui, Farshad Usyan, and Andrés Yépez. A sampling of images from the 2021 winners and finalists of the inaugural Everyday Projects Grant, which focuses on early-career photographers working in their own communities. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Rebecca Gibian - Community Coordinator. Presented by The Everyday Projects and Photoville.

The Hands that Make a Home

Work by Nichole Sobecki. The Hands That Make a Home is a visual story about what happens when four refugees and a migrant rebuild home with the help of their new community. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by The International Rescue Committee.

The Legacy of Korean "Comfort Women" and Their Continued Fight for Justice

Work by Arin Yoon. This work seeks to preserve the legacies and share the testimonies of Korean "comfort women," a euphemism for women (mostly teenagers at the time) who were forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese Imperial Army during World War II. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Arin Yoon. Presented by Photoville.

The Rocketgirl Chronicles

Work by Andrew Rovenko. The Rocketgirl Chronicles is an unintended photography project born during Melbourne's sixth lockdown, documenting how one child's imagination helped discover many small worlds around us, while the big world was shut down under the pandemic restrictions. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.

The urgent need to protect the Serengeti's intricate web of life

Work by Charlie Hamilton James. The vast and varied ecosystem of thousands of plant and animal species is a place of astonishing resilience - but it needs the support of Kenyans and Tanzanians to survive. On Washington Street, DUMBO Brooklyn (off Plymouth Street). Curated by Kathy Moran and Alexandra Moreo. Presented by Charlie Hamilton James for National Geographic.

Throned by Tiffany Smith. Work by Tiffany Smith

A solo exhibition by SVACE and SVA MFA Photography and Related Media alumna Tiffany Smith. Featuring a selection of photographs taken from the artist's ongoing series, this work showcases a variety of portraits of community members. Throned is an ongoing interactive photographic project focusing on creating empowered representations of diverse subjects through staged portraits. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Rachel Gisela Cohen and Nika Lopez. Presented by the Division of Continuing Education at the School of Visual Arts.

Un Verano en Queens / A Summer in Queens

Work from Maya Guadarrama, Tseten Lama, Anny Lugo, Isa Newman-Rodriguez, Kelly Ojeda, Emily Olaechea, Alma Reyes, Marlett Reyes, and Leslie Sanchez-Huerta, and supported by Photoville x PhotoWings Educator Grant. During the summer of 2021, teenage students from the Jackson Heights and Elmhurst areas participated in a two-week intensive beginner photography workshop facilitated by Back to the Lab, a local photography organization. They set out to collectively document the neighborhood and surrounding areas using the photography skills they learned. In Travers Park (76-9 34th Ave. off 77th Street). Curated by Sandra Riaño and Salvador Espinoza. Presented by Back to the Lab and Photoville, in partnership with PhotoWings..

What Is a Healthy Neighborhood? Youth Data Stories from the Bronx

Work by Vernon Brown, Katherine Chavarria, Sakura Gonzalez, Daniel Gray, Heryel Hernandez-Rivera, James Hernandez, Angel Huitzil, Isabella Lebron, Erin Marrero, Camilla Mercedes, Julissa Murillo, Gabriel Ndreca, Misachi Pontier, Aidan Poonwassie, Sapna Ragnauth, Abigail Ramdeo, Kevin Santana, Sandya Sawh, David Schrieber, and Katie Toro, and supported by Photoville x PhotoWings Educator Grant. Environmental and social characteristics of the places where we live and go to school can impact our quality of life, and even how long we live. In this month-long project, eighth grade students created photo essays - combining art and data - to investigate the question: "What is a healthy place, and why should people care?" At Santa Maria School. Curated and presented by the Eighth Grade Class of Santa Maria School (Class of 2022) and Photoville, in partnership with PhotoWings.

What it's like. Work by Jahtiek Long

The Alice Austen House presents Staten Island photographer Jahtiek Long's photography, showcasing the places and experiences that may be at times overlooked, but deserving of representation and the opportunity to be a part of the narrative of Staten Island, New York. At South Beach Promenade (656 Father Capodanno Blvd, Staten Island). Curated by Victoria Munro. Presented by The Alice Austen House.

Where Do I Go? (Lawen Ruh لوين روح)

Work by Rania Matar.The artist describes, "Despite the dire situation in Lebanon, I found hope and inspiration in the young generation of women. I found myself in awe of them - their creativity, strength, beauty, and resilience. I felt a sense of urgency in collaborating with them to tell their story - our collective story." In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Laura Roumanos of Photoville. Presented by Rania Matar and Leica Women Foto Project.

Where the Birds Never Sing

Work by Soumya Sankar Bose. Where the Birds Never Sing reenacts the memories of survivors from the 1979 Marichjhapi massacre in Sundarbans, West Bengal, India, weaving together perspectives on a painful history which faces slow erasure from collective memory. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Ally Caple and Sarah Perlmutter. Presented by Magnum Foundation.

Why Black homeownership thrives in this special pocket of New York City

Work by Elias Williams. In a nation with a history of racist housing policies, St. Albans, Queens became an enduring exception-and a point of pride. Through portraiture, still life, and landscape, this work celebrates the pride of St. Albans in the midst of economic hardship, preserving the identity of one of New York City's historic, underrepresented Black communities. On Washington Street, DUMBO Brooklyn (off Plymouth Street). Curated by Jennifer Samuel and Ally Moreo. Presented by Elias Williams for National Geographic.

There will be several more programs and exhibitions to be announced in the coming weeks!

2022 Photoville NYC Festival Partners

Photoville NYC is produced by Photoville.

Photoville NYC was made possible with support of our marquee partners Brooklyn Bridge Park, NYC Parks, Leica Camera, PhotoWings, DUMBO Business Improvement District, Two Trees Management, the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment and the New York State Council on the Arts.

Photoville NYC Major Community Partners include Adobe, MPB, Dutch Culture USA, Prospect Park Alliance, Times Square Arts, Brookfield Place, Alice Austen House, Smorgasburg, Panorama C.I.M., the Phillip and Edith Leonian Foundation, West Elm, St. Ann's Warehouse, Empire Stores.

Photoville NYC Education Initiatives are produced by Photoville and proudly supported by Photoville NYC's education partner PhotoWings and the NYC Mayor's Office of Film, TV, Media

Photoville NYC Exhibition and Programming Partners include Arts Brookfield, Back to the Lab, Adobe, Black Shutter Podcast, Bronx Documentary Center, Brookfield Properties, care:work, Caribbean Equality Project and Queens Museum, DOCS + TALES, Haiti Cultural Exchange, Henson Scales Productions, Clair Oliver Gallery, SPQR Editions, ICP at THE POINT, Indigenous Photograph, Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy, Jamel Shabazz, Leica Women Foto Project, Magnum Foundation, Matika Wilbur (Swinomish and Tulalip), National Geographic, New York University Tisch School of the Arts Department of Photography & Imaging, Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Parsons School of Design, Penumbra, Photoville, Riverdale Avenue Middle School, Sharon Miller for Honeydark Studios, Social Documentary Network, ZEKE Magazine, the 400 Years Project, the Alice Austen House, the Bronx Women's Photo Collective, the Division of Continuing Education at the School of Visual Arts, the Eighth Grade Class of Santa Maria School (Class of 2022), the Everyday Projects, the International Rescue Committee, the Lower Eastside Girls Club, the National Press Photographers Association, the New York Times, the Open Mind Foundation, the Photographers of I.S. 318 in Brooklyn, New York, the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, and Indigenous Photograph, with additional support from the Hudson Yards Hell's Kitchen Alliance, the School of Visual Arts - Masters in Digital Photography, Visual Thinking Collective, and Women Photograph.

About Photoville

Photoville is a New York-based non-profit organization that works to promote a wider understanding and increased access to the art of photography and visual storytelling by producing a free annual festival, amplifying impactful narratives, and connecting artists to a wide global audience by activating accessible public spaces via large scale exhibitions.

Proudly devoted to cultivating strategic partnerships and creative collaborations with community spirit, Photoville approaches its mission of cultivating a wide, diverse audience for powerful photographic narratives by working closely with visual artists, city agencies, non-profit organizations and educators worldwide to create new exhibition and public art opportunities that showcase thought-provoking, challenging, and exceptional photography. For more information about Photoville visit www.photoville.com.

About Brooklyn Bridge Park

The Brooklyn Bridge Park Corporation, known as Brooklyn Bridge Park (BBP), is the non-proﬁt organization that plans, builds, maintains, and operates Brooklyn Bridge Park, an 85‐acre sustainable waterfront park stretching 1.3 miles along Brooklyn's East River shoreline. For more information about Brooklyn Bridge Park visit www.brooklynbridgepark.org.

About NYC Parks' Art in the Parks Program

For over 50 years, NYC Parks' Art in the Parks program has brought contemporary public artworks to the city's parks, making New York City one of the world's largest open-air galleries. The agency has consistently fostered the creation and installation of temporary public art in parks throughout the five boroughs. Since 1967, NYC Parks has collaborated with arts organizations and artists to produce over 2,000 public artworks by 1,300 notable and emerging artists in over 200 parks. For more information about Art in the Parks visit www.nyc.gov/parks/art.

Photo credit: Jessica Bal