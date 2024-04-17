Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For the GARDEN OF DREAMS Talent Show at Radio City Music Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2024 Garden of Dreams Talent Show will return at Radio City Music Hall next month. More than 150 young people from the tristate area – all facing life-altering obstacles such as severe illness, homelessness, and loss of a family member – practiced their vocal performances, dance numbers, instrumental performances, monologues, and more while receiving advice from the Radio City Rockettes and other mentors, including Broadway actor Christopher Jackson from “Hamilton” and “In The Heights.”

This year’s Talent Show, the 16th edition of the event, will take place at Radio City on Thursday, May 2 at 7:00PM. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets must be reserved at gardenofdreamsfdtn.org/talentshow2024.

Check out photos and video footage from rehearsal below!

The 2024 Talent Show comes on the heels of the comedy benefit Garden of Laughs, which raised nearly $2.3 million for the Foundation – making it Garden of Dreams’ largest-ever fundraiser. All net proceeds from Garden of Laughs go to the Foundation, making events such as the Talent Show, as well as hundreds of other events and programs, possible.



