Photos/Video: DEATH OF A SALESMAN Star Wendell Pierce Helps Open the New Times Square Brooklyn Deli

See photos and video from inside today's opening of the new Brooklyn Deli in Times Square with Wendell Pierce, star of Broadway's Death of a Salesman.

Located at 1501 Broadway at the Paramount Building with the entrance on 43rd Street, and as the second Brooklyn Deli location with the original across from Carnegie Hall at 200 West 57th Street, Brooklyn Deli Times Square is 3,460 square feet with 130 seats, serving New York comfort nostalgia dishes including their signature Hot Pastrami Reuben sandwich, hot corned beef sandwiches, Chicken Noodle Soup, Classic Hot Dogs, as well as specialty breakfast items such as Eggface Sandwiches and Artisanal Egg Jars.

The Brooklyn Diner partnered with Death of a Salesman as it is one of the season's biggest hits and they want to share the light of the show and cast. It is the story of a family in Brooklyn, their American Dream, and their belief in it. They debuted their signature Pastrami Reuben, the Willy Loman Reuben in honor of the lead character that Wendell Pierce portrays. Members of the Broadway League, The Times Square Alliance and NYC and Co. were also in attendance.

"For over 60 years, we have invested in the City of New York and continue to believe in the vibrancy and spirit of the greatest city in the world," said Shelly Fireman, Founder & President of the Fireman Hospitality Group. "We love being in the heart of the action and in close proximity to New York's best live entertainment, and are thrilled to open Brooklyn Deli Times Square, partnering with the revival of Arthur Miller's masterpiece, Death of a Salesman, on Broadway for our opening. Our most popular menu item will be named the 'Willy Loman Reuben' to celebrate our opening."

Owned and operated by legendary hospitality restaurateur Shelly Fireman, Fireman Hospitality Group features a portfolio of iconic restaurants located in high-traffic entertainment destinations and cultural centers including Bond 45 New York (221 West 46th Street), Café Fiorello (1900 Broadway at Lincoln Center), Brooklyn Delicatessen (200 West 57th Street and 1501 Broadway), Brooklyn Diner (155 West 43rd Street and 212 West 57th Street), Redeye Grill (890 7th Avenue), and Trattoria Dell'Arte (900 7th Avenue across from Carnegie Hall).

From November 17 to December 5, 2022, Brooklyn Deli will be open Tuesdays to Sundays from 12 pm to 7 pm. Starting December 6, 2022 onwards, Brooklyn Deli will open Tuesdays to Sunday from 8 am to 8 pm, serving specialty breakfast items including Eggface sandwiches, Artisanal egg jars and more. Catering and delivery will also be available for large orders or corporate groups.

For more information, visit www.brooklyndelicatessen.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook.