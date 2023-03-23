Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos/Video: BAD CINDERELLA Celebrates Andrew Lloyd Webber's Birthday

Bad Cinderella opens tonight, Thursday, March 23, at the Imperial Theatre.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Although composer Andrew Lloyd Webber wasn't in the house, and will miss tonight's opening of his new musical, Bad Cinderella (the first time he's ever been absent one of his Broadway opening nights), the cast and entire sold-out crowd sang 'Happy Birthday' to the Tony Award winning Broadway legend and wheeled out a five-foot birthday cake after the bows at the show's final preview performance last night.

Lloyd Webber explained his absence in a statement he issued last week. Read his statement below:

I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill.

As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalised.

I therefore have not been able to attend the recent previews of Bad Cinderella and as things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on Opening Night this Thursday.

We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humour, but at the moment my place is with him and the family.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Bad Cinderella
The cast of Bad Cinderella

Bad Cinderella
The cast of Bad Cinderella

Bad Cinderella
The cast of Bad Cinderella

Bad Cinderella
The cast of Bad Cinderella

Bad Cinderella
The cast of Bad Cinderella






