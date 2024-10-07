Photos: Zoë Kravitz, Maya Hawke, & More Attend Closing Weekend of PICTURE DAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It was a family affair on the final weekend of Levon Hawke's Picture Day! The production, written and directed by Hawke and the first full-length production by Quick & Dirty Theatre Company, drew an impressive crowd of notable guests and theater lovers alike.

Noteworthy closing weekend attendees included his sister Maya Hawke and mother Uma Thurman, along with Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Vincent D’Onofrio, Alessandro Nivola, Emily Mortimer, and Jonathan Marc Sherman, who also served as the show’s dramaturg. Father Ethan Hawke was also in attendance for three performances during the show's run.

Picture Day ran from September 20th to October 6th, 2024 at Coffey Street Studios in Brooklyn. The play explores the hidden lives we all lead and the unspoken truths that shape us. Set in an ordinary living room, it follows five roommates as they navigate pseudo-family dynamics, explore their sexuality and identity, and confront the complexities of modern male friendships. With the arrival of the mysterious "Picture Guy", each character must face their deepest secrets.

Levon Hawke is a rising star with a background in philosophy and playwriting from Brown University. You might know him from Akiva Goldsman’s "The Crowded Room" on Apple TV, or you may see him soon in Zoë Kravitz’s "Blink Twice" or "The Thicket" alongside Peter Dinklage. With PICTURE DAY he's took on the role of director for the first time.

The cast also included Booth McGowan, Rocco Gagliarducci, Ian Edlund, Dante Billups, and Ari Dalbert. Take a look at the photos below!