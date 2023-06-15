Photos: Young Latino Actors Represented in Puerto Rican Day Parade and Gala

The iconic Fifth Avenue and the streets surrounding the heart of New York were dressed up to celebrate "la puertorriqueñidad" in all its splendor. The 2023 Puerto Rico Day Parade was an artistic and wonderful gift for thousands of visitors from different corners of the world who arrived early in the morning to actively participate with their beautiful flags in their perfect place: distinguished artists, politicians, academics and special guests. They celebrated the culture, tradition, values, and joy that conveys the true meaning of being Puerto Rican.

During the event and the Gala, Puerto Rican actors Ismael Cruz Córdova (Godfather of the Parade) and AG Orloz (Ambassador of the Parade), who was accompanied in his float by emerging actor Diego Colón, brother of the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico), had the opportunity to share experiences captured in photographs together with members of the Board of Directors of the traditional parade and other prominent personalities, such as the honorable mayor Eric Adams. It is important to mention that Cruz Córdova and Orloz were elected by the Board of Directors, based on their respective careers and achievements. Likewise, the artists shared with the general public and celebrated the true sense of camaraderie of art, as well as the humility and warm contact with their beloved people from the Island, also based in New York City.

“It has been an unforgettable experience. The opportunity to share our essence, and represent the Island and Latinos from what we love so much, in my case, film, composition and acting, has been a blessing from heaven. Ismael was a great Godfather ("Padrino") and as an Ambassador I was able to observe up close how much he loves his country and he represents a model for me to continue spreading our legacy in the seventh art in different parts of the World”, indicated AG Orloz, who recently presented his most recent film project Award-winning Princëney at the Latino Film Market, on June 13, a festival celebrated in New York that will continue with more screenings and workshops this week. During the Parade, Diego Colón and AG Orloz wore a T-shirt from the multi-award-winning short film Princeney, presented recently in Cannes, which includes a representative Taino symbol of the Sun, drawn by Peruvian animator Jorge Cáceres. The parade was attended by renowned art figures who began the tour, including Giselle Blondet and Madison Anderson.

All this definitely shows that Latinos in New York make up a vibrant community and a beautiful canvas that gives life to our art, together with the different communities and brothers from different countries that make up the multicultural legacy of New York. “I am very conscious of my ultimate goal in film: to urge a greater representation of Puerto Ricans in commercial films, at the Oscars and in the film industry around the world. As a director, composer and actor, I hope to continue working hard to share our Seventh Art and I am sure that very soon we will see more emerging Latino and Caribbean actors and actresses on the screen: it is one of the dreams of my heart, and the parade has been the confirmation that that dream is even closer". said Orloz.