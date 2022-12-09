Photos: Wendell Pierce Celebrates His Birthday on Stage at DEATH OF A SALESMAN

Wendell Pierce celebrated his Birthday on stage last night. At the curtain call of the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman", co-star Sharon D. Clarke stopped the applause to let everyone know that it was a very special night...her co-star Wendell Pierce's birthday.

A surprise cake was brought out by McKinley Belcher II, and Sharon and the cast joined the cheering audience in serenading Pierce singing Happy Birthday!

