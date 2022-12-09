Photos: Wendell Pierce Celebrates His Birthday on Stage at DEATH OF A SALESMAN
A surprise cake was brought out during the show's curtain call last night.
Wendell Pierce celebrated his Birthday on stage last night. At the curtain call of the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman", co-star Sharon D. Clarke stopped the applause to let everyone know that it was a very special night...her co-star Wendell Pierce's birthday.
A surprise cake was brought out by McKinley Belcher II, and Sharon and the cast joined the cheering audience in serenading Pierce singing Happy Birthday!
Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of a Black family. This vibrant and timely production is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. Together, they won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Direction.
Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman, and they are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award® winner Andreì De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben. Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley.
Photo Credit: Tricia Baron
