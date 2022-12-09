Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Wendell Pierce Celebrates His Birthday on Stage at DEATH OF A SALESMAN

A surprise cake was brought out during the show's curtain call last night.

Dec. 09, 2022  

Wendell Pierce celebrated his Birthday on stage last night. At the curtain call of the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman", co-star Sharon D. Clarke stopped the applause to let everyone know that it was a very special night...her co-star Wendell Pierce's birthday.

A surprise cake was brought out by McKinley Belcher II, and Sharon and the cast joined the cheering audience in serenading Pierce singing Happy Birthday!

Check out photos below!

Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of a Black family. This vibrant and timely production is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. Together, they won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Direction.

Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman, and they are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award® winner Andreì De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben. Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron

Death of a Salesman

Death of a Salesman
Wendell Pierce and cast

Death of a Salesman
Wendell Pierce

Death of a Salesman
Wendell Pierce and cast

Death of a Salesman
Wendell Pierce and cast


TodayTix Black Friday

Related Stories
Photos/Video: Wendell Pierce Helps Open the New Brooklyn Deli Photo
Photos/Video: Wendell Pierce Helps Open the New Brooklyn Deli
See photos and video from inside today's opening of the new Brooklyn Deli in Times Square with Wendell Pierce, star of Broadway’s Death of a Salesman. 
DEATH OF A SALESMAN to Launch Salesman for Everyone Initiative Photo
DEATH OF A SALESMAN to Launch 'Salesman for Everyone' Initiative
Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman has announced “Salesman for Everyone” in partnership with Broadway For All, a Tony Award-honored, Manhattan-based national nonprofit that equips young artists and professionals with the programming, community and vision to build a more inclusive and powerful arts industry.
Photos: Dr. Carla Hayden Visits DEATH OF A SALESMAN Photo
Photos: Dr. Carla Hayden Visits DEATH OF A SALESMAN
Death of a Salesman on Broadway welcomed patrons and friends of the Library of Congress, including the 14th Librarian of Congress and the first African American and the first woman to hold the position, Dr. Carla Hayden, to the Broadway reimagining of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. See photos here!
The Life and Times of Legendary Playwright, Arthur Miller Photo
The Life and Times of Legendary Playwright, Arthur Miller
Arthur Miller's career as a writer spanned over seven decades and gave us some of the greatest works in the American theatrical canon. While plays like Death of a Salesman, A View from the Bridge and The Crucible are Miller's best known, he wrote dozens of other works during his lifetime.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour, Now Extended Through 2023Photos: First Look at CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour, Now Extended Through 2023
December 9, 2022

See photos of Champions of Magic, featuring five world-class illusionists. They are continuing their North American tour through 2023, following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London’s West End.
NYC Health Department Issues Commissioner's Advisory Urging Use of Masks & More as City Faces COVID-19, Influenza & RSVNYC Health Department Issues Commissioner's Advisory Urging Use of Masks & More as City Faces COVID-19, Influenza & RSV
December 9, 2022

 As New York City enters the holiday season, COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses are seeing unusually high concurrent spikes. To slow the transmission of these viruses, the New York City Health Commissioner issued a Health Advisory that urges New York City residents to use high-quality masks when indoors and in crowded outdoor settings.
Ali Stroker and David Perlow Welcome Baby BoyAli Stroker and David Perlow Welcome Baby Boy
December 9, 2022

Ali Stroker and her husband, David Perlow have welcomed a baby boy! 
GREAT EXPECTATIONS Starring Eddie Izzard Begins Performances TonightGREAT EXPECTATIONS Starring Eddie Izzard Begins Performances Tonight
December 9, 2022

Performances begin tonight for Eddie Izzard in Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, in which she will portray 19 characters in a classic tale of convicts, mystery, friendship, rivalry, unrequited love, revenge, and redemption for six weeks only at The Greenwich House Theater.
Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Honors the People Who Make Broadway HappenVideo: SOME LIKE IT HOT Honors the People Who Make Broadway Happen
December 9, 2022

Watch Some Like It Hot's video saying thank you to the people who make Broadway happen behind the scenes, on the stage, and more!
share