Photos & Video: THE MUSIC MAN Barbershop Quartet Visits Chef Melba Wilson to Celebrate 'Melba's Music Man Sundae'

Yesterday, the Barbershop Quartet from the revival of The Music Man visited Chef Melba Wilson at her iconic Harlem institution, Melba's Restaurant. Melba served up some of her famous dishes including Chicken and Waffles, Catfish Strips, and Mac & Cheese, before surprising the group with a new special edition item that has been added to her menu for the next two weeks: "Melba's Music Man Sundae."

To celebrate, the Barbershop Quartet, Phillip Boykin, Eddie Korbich, Daniel Torres, and Nicholas Ward, serenaded her with an impromptu performance of "Ice Cream."

"Melba's Music Man Sundae" will be available at Melba's Restaurant until Friday, October 14th. Anyone who purchases the sundae in the next two weeks will be entered into a raffle to win two tickets to The Music Man on Broadway.

The final block of tickets for The Music Man are currently on sale for performances through January 1.



Photo credit: Avery Brunkus