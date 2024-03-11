Photos & Video: Sierra Boggess Sings National Anthem at New York Red Bulls Game

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



'Sheet rain pouring down on me, blinding my eyes, while canons and fireworks go off behind me and lights change to red and fans screaming... this is the stuff we live for!!!' Sierra Boggess wrote in an Instagram post following her performance singing the National Anthem during a recent New York Red Bulls soccer match.

Watch the full clip here!

Sierra Boggess most recently appeared on Broadway in Harmony. Previous Broadway credits include the Tony nominated musical School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You directed by David Hyde Pierce, two separate engagements of the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera (the first for the show’s 25th Anniversary and the second opposite Norm Lewis), the revival of Master Class (opposite Tyne Daly) and The Little Mermaid.

London theatre credits include Les Misérables, the 25th-anniversary concerts of The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall and Love Never Dies (Olivier Award nomination).

Other New York theater credits include the recent off- Broadway production of The Goodbye Girl, Harmony, Manhattan Concert Productions’ The Secret Garden at Lincoln Center; the one-night-only concert of Guys & Dolls at Carnegie Hall opposite Nathan Lane, Patrick Wilson and Megan Mullally; the final Off-Broadway cast of Love, Loss, and What I Wore; and Music in the Air for City Center’s Encores! series. She also starred as Christine Daae in the Las Vegas production of The Phantom of the Opera. Regionally, she has been seen in The Secret Garden (CTG), A Little Night Music (Barrington Stage Company), Into The Woods (Hollywood Bowl), Ever After (Alliance Theatre), Age of Innocence (world premiere, Hartford Stage and McCarter Theatre), Princesses (world premiere, Goodspeed Opera House and Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre), and the national tour of Les Misérables.