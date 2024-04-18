Photos & Video: See Bening, Stokes Mitchell & More at The Entertainment Community Fund Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Entertainment Community Fund hosted their Annual Gala on Monday, April 8, 2024 in New York City, which raised more than $1.2 million.

The evening celebrated Sonia Friedman CBE, Olivier and Tony Award-winning producer; Seth MacFarlane, Founder, Fuzzy Door and Award-winning writer, actor, director, producer and singer; and Warner Bros. Television Group, Emmy-winning producer of scripted, unscripted and animated programming, as they received the Entertainment Community Fund Medal of Honor.



Stars who took part in the event included Entertainment Community Fund Chair of the Board Annette Bening and Chair of the Leadership Council Brian Stokes Mitchell, as well as Kelsey Anderson, Eric Bauza, Michael Evans Behling, Kola Bokinni, Bugs Bunny, Holly Ann Butler, John Cardoza, Corey Cott, Stephen Daldry, Daffy Duck, Cristo Fernández, Drew Gehling, Liz Gillies, Joey Graziadei, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Bonita Hamilton, Shanola Hampton, Brian d’Arcy James, Chris Keyser, Tom Kirdahy, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, McKenzie Kurtz, Camryn Manheim, Julia Mattison, Allyson Tucker Mitchell, Greta Onieogou, Kate Shindle, Dennis Stowe, L. Steven Taylor, Ryan Vasquez, Joy Woods and Chip Zien.

Performances at the gala included Hannah Cruz and Hawley Gould performing “Show Them Who You Are” from Suffs, Maria Friedman performing “Broadway Baby”, Cassadee Pope performing “Wasting All These Tears”, Liz Gillies performing “I’ve Got the World on a String” and Ryan Vasquez performing “Leave the Light On” from The Notebook: The Musical.