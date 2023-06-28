Photos & Video: See Bebe Neuwirth, Alex Newell & More at The Actors' Equity Foundation Awards Ceremony

On Monday, June 26, the Actors’ Equity Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting the professional theatre community, presented their annual awards to nine actors and stage managers who have dedicated themselves to their craft, given masterful performances and contributed their time and energy to bettering the theatre community. The evening was hosted by Bebe Neuwirth, with live music by Tina deVaron.

See photos and watch the full event below!

Neuwirth presented awards in person to Alex Newell and Bonnie Milligan for the Clarence Derwent Awards, Darius de Haas for the St. Clair Bayfield Award, Michael Patrick Thornton for the Joe A. Callaway Award and Linda Lavin for the Richard Seff Award. Paul Robeson Award Committee Chair Deborah Sharpe-Taylor also presented the 2021 Paul Robeson Award to Dale Ricardo Shields.

Offering video thanks for their awards were Francis Guinan for the Richard Seff Award (with K Todd Freeman accepting on his behalf), Mary K Klinger for the Michael McCarty Recognition Award and Brian Stokes Mitchell for the Patrick Quinn Award (with Allyson Tucker accepting on his behalf).