Photos & Video: Get a First Look at Mobile Unit's AS YOU LIKE IT

You can now get a first look at photos and video of The Public Theater’s free Mobile Unit tour of As You Like It. Choreographed by Kelsey Burns and directed by Emma Rosa Went, the joyful new production of Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy was first performed at correctional facilities and began traveling to parks and recreation centers around New York City on Thursday, June 4, through Sunday, June 28.

This 90-minute, family-friendly production is designed to be accessible to a wide range of audiences. Performances are presented in partnership with NYC Parks and other Public Theater partners for a total of 22 performances.

When Duke Frederick exiles her father, Rosalind and her cousin Celia flee to the forest. Disguised as a young man, Rosalind encounters the heart-sick Orlando, who is desperately seeking none other than Rosalind. While the two young lovers role-play their way back into each other's arms, the forest of Arden is abuzz with lovelorn shepherds, pining jesters, and battling brothers. True lovers, strange capers, and fools in the forest go heart-in-heart in Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy, directed by The Public's inaugural Directing Fellow Emma Rosa Went.

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