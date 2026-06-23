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Photos & Video: Get a First Look at Mobile Unit's AS YOU LIKE IT

This 90-minute, family-friendly production is designed to be accessible to a wide range of audiences

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You can now get a first look at photos and video of The Public Theater’s free Mobile Unit tour of As You Like It. Choreographed by Kelsey Burns and directed by Emma Rosa Went, the joyful new production of Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy was first performed at correctional facilities and began traveling to parks and recreation centers around New York City on Thursday, June 4, through Sunday, June 28.

This 90-minute, family-friendly production is designed to be accessible to a wide range of audiences. Performances are presented in partnership with NYC Parks and other Public Theater partners for a total of 22 performances.

When Duke Frederick exiles her father, Rosalind and her cousin Celia flee to the forest. Disguised as a young man, Rosalind encounters the heart-sick Orlando, who is desperately seeking none other than Rosalind. While the two young lovers role-play their way back into each other's arms, the forest of Arden is abuzz with lovelorn shepherds, pining jesters, and battling brothers. True lovers, strange capers, and fools in the forest go heart-in-heart in Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy, directed by The Public's inaugural Directing Fellow Emma Rosa Went.

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at Mobile Unit's AS YOU LIKE IT Image


Jessica Ko, Pearl Rhein, and Peter McNally

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at Mobile Unit's AS YOU LIKE IT Image


Jessica Ko and Kai Thomani Tshikosi

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at Mobile Unit's AS YOU LIKE IT Image


Caitlin Nasema Cassidy, Zia Lawrence, and Jonathan Gabriel Mousset

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at Mobile Unit's AS YOU LIKE IT Image


Caitlin Nasema Cassidy, David Ryan Smith (foreground), and Zia Lawrence

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at Mobile Unit's AS YOU LIKE IT Image


David Ryan Smith, Kai Thomani Tshikosi, and Jose Gamo

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at Mobile Unit's AS YOU LIKE IT Image


The company

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at Mobile Unit's AS YOU LIKE IT Image


Zia Lawrence and Caitlin Nasema Cassidy

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at Mobile Unit's AS YOU LIKE IT Image


The company

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at Mobile Unit's AS YOU LIKE IT Image


Jessica Ko and Peter McNally

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at Mobile Unit's AS YOU LIKE IT Image


The company

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at Mobile Unit's AS YOU LIKE IT Image


Jessica Ko, Jonathan Gabriel Mousset (foreground), and Pearl Rhein

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at Mobile Unit's AS YOU LIKE IT Image


Jessica Ko

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at Mobile Unit's AS YOU LIKE IT Image


Jose Gamo and Zia Lawrence

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at Mobile Unit's AS YOU LIKE IT Image


Zoë Goslin, Caitlin Nasema Cassidy, Zia Lawrence, and Peter McNally





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