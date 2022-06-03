Photos & Video: First Look at SISTER ACT Starring Nicole Vanessa Ortiz & More at Paper Mill Playhouse

Performances have begun for the Broadway musical Sister Act at Paper Mill Playhouse. Sister Act features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner, and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane, based on the Touchstone Pictures Motion Picture Sister Act written by Joseph Howard. Sister Act will play through Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ). Opening Night is Sunday evening, June 5, 2022 at 7:00 pm.

Get a first look at photos and video of Sister Act below!



The cast features Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Paper Mill Debut, Smokey Joe's Cafe Off-Broadway) as Deloris Van Cartier, Akron Watson (Paper Mill Debut, The Color Purple on Broadway) as Curtis, Jennifer Allen (Carnival at Paper Mill, The Bridges of Madison County on Broadway) as Mother Superior, John Treacy Egan (Clue at Paper Mill, My Fair Lady on Broadway) as Monsignor O'Hara, Belinda Allyn (Beauty and the Beast at Paper Mill, Allegiance on Broadway) as Sister Mary Robert, Diane J. Findlay (Funny Girl at Paper Mill, Fish in the Dark on Broadway) as Sister Mary Lazarus, Kara Mikula (Paper Mill debut, The Cradle Will Rock at Classic Stage Company) as Sister Mary Patrick, Jarran Muse (A Jolly Holiday at Paper Mill, Ain't Too Proud on Broadway) as Lt. Eddie Souther, Anthony Alfaro (Paper Mill debut, On Your Feet! national tour) as Pablo, Ryan Gregory Thurman (Paper Mill debut, Elf national tour) as TJ, and Jacob Keith Watson (Benny & Joon at Paper Mill, Carousel on Broadway) as Joey.



Rounding out the cast are Rachelle Rose Clark, Steve Czarnecki, Madeleine Doherty, Denzel Edmondson, Dion Simmons Grier, Joe Hornberger, Kolby Kindle, Ashley Masula, Stephanie Miller, Alaina Mills, Heather Parcells, Chandler Reeves, Michael Schimmele, Sydney Skye, Alyson Snyder, Anne Fraser Thomas, Ariana Valdes and Zuri Washington.



Based on the 1992 hit film, Sister Act is a feel-good musical comedy smash that sizzles with powerful music, spectacular dancing and a story brimming with heart. The madcap plot is set in motion when disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder and must go into hiding in a convent-where she clashes, hilariously, with cloistered life. Deloris inspires the sisters with her soulful style, but the church choir's newfound fame attracts the attention of the bad guys. Featuring original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), the musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.



Direction by Jerry Zaks is being restaged by Steven Beckler with choreography by Anthony Van Laast being restaged by Janet Rothermel, and music direction by Christopher Babbage. The production team includes original scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, original costume design by Lez Brotherston, costume coordination and additional design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Matt Kraus, and hair & wig design by Kaitlyn Adams. The Production Stage Manager is Daniel Everett. Casting is by Binder Casting.

