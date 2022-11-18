Photos & Video: Actors' Equity Members Rally in Times Square for a Fair Deal on Broadway
Equity members are looking for changes to rules related to coverage (i.e. understudies, swings and additional stage managers) scheduling and safe workplaces.
Broadway's Actors and Stage Managers took to the streets on Thursday, November 17 to rally for a fair contract from their employers.
See photos and videos below.
Actors' Equity Association, the national union organizing 51,000 actors and stage managers in live entertainment, has been at the bargaining table with The Broadway League since September. At stake is the union's biggest contract, which governs shows on Broadway as well as Broadway League-produced sit-down shows in other parts of the country. Equity members are looking for changes to rules related to coverage (i.e. understudies, swings and additional stage managers) scheduling and safe workplaces.
Photo credit: Jay-Rey Rivera/Courtesy Actors' Equity Association
Actors' Equity Association Members Rally in Times Square
