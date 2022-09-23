Photos & Video: ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Captured by Famed Rock Photographer Neal Preston

Click Here for More on ALMOST FAMOUS

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and co-lyrics by Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, has partnered with one of the world's most celebrated rock photographers, Neal Preston, to shoot exclusive photos that will be featured in the highly-anticipated Broadway production.

Almost Famous is set to begin preview performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St) in New York City October 3, 2022 with opening night on November 3, 2022.

"Almost Famous is as close to being in a time machine and getting transported to 1973 as you'll ever get," remarked Neal Preston on the set of the photo shoot.

Cameron Crowe was shy of 15-years old when he first met 20-year old (and now photography legend) Neal Preston at the San Diego Sports Arena. 50 years later - and thousands of iconic rock photographs, concerts and journalistic adventures along the way - they are still a team - this time on Broadway.

"Those Neal Preston images we all know, the ones that have made rock history, exist because he's a fan," says Cameron Crowe. "Even the artists know it. You can see it in the way they regard his camera. Neal shares his photographic front-row seat with everybody who loves music and feels the same passion as he does. It's a rare and colorful thing to work alongside him. Many of the stories told in 'Almost Famous' came directly from our assignments."

Almost Famous features a book and lyrics by Academy Award® winner Cameron Crowe, music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The production will star Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido,Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!