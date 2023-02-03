Photos: Tony Kushner and Samuel D. Hunter Appear in Conversation at the Signature Theatre

Last night, at the Signature Theatre, Tony Kushner and Samuel D. Hunter appeared in conversation and filmed a segment for a later digital release. BroadwayWorld was there to capture photos of the pair backstage following the event. Check them out below!

Hunter is the writer of A Bright New Boise, currently in previews at the Signature Theatre. Similar to his critically-acclaimed first production at Signature, A Case for the Existence of God, Hunter captures a region of his home state Idaho - in a depersonalized work environment - through the people who inhabit it. This dark comedic work depicts a Boise Hobby Lobby thrown into chaos by the arrival of a new employee sorting through a tragic past.

