Photos: The Cast of PATRIOTS Takes Their First Broadway Bow

Previews are now underway for Patriots, which began performances on April 1 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. The cast took their first bows, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment. Check out photos below!

Patriots will officially open on April 22.

In 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union, the new Russia belongs to its oligarchs – and no one is more powerful than billionaire Boris Berezovsky. “If the politicians cannot save Russia,” he insists, “then we businessmen must.” When an eventual successor to President Boris Yeltsin is needed, Berezovsky turns to the little-known deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin (Keen). But soon Putin’s ruthless rise threatens Berezovsky’s reign, setting off a riveting, near-Shakespearean confrontation between the two powerful, fatally flawed men.

The cast, led by Michael Stuhlbarg, features 18 performers, including nine Broadway debuts.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas