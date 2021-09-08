Photos: THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN Celebrates the Start of Rehearsals!

Tuesday night marked the first day of rehearsals for the new Broadway play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" by Keenan Scott II. To celebrate the event, The Shubert Organization hosted a cocktail reception at their legendary JJ Shubert Penthouse atop Sardi's Building.

Thoughts of a Colored Man will begin preview performances on Friday, October 1 and open Sunday, October 31 at Broadway's Golden Theatre.

Joining the cast were Keenan and director Steve H. Broadnax III, along with the producing team which included TV's Kandi Burruss and Samira Wiley both of whom are making their debuts on Broadway. The play is directed by Steve H. Broadnax III,

The cast of the play features Dyllón Burnside (FX's "Pose,"), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da'Vinchi (Starz's upcoming "Black Mafia Family"), Grammy Award nominee Luke James (Showtime's "The Chi"), Tony Award® nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Grammy Award nominee Tristan Mack Wilds (HBO's "The Wire"), and Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Keith David (Seven Guitars, OWN's "Greenleaf").

Thoughts of a Colored Man had its critically acclaimed world premiere at Syracuse Stage under the artistic direction of Robert Hupp in fall of 2019 with a subsequent run later that year at Baltimore Center Stage (Stephanie Ybarra, Artistic Director)."

As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary - together. Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.

This richly theatrical mosaic shines brilliant light onto these men, a tight-knit brotherhood, revealing their most triumphant selves. Their vibrant and vulnerable experiences and feelings reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. They reveal the deeply human hopes, joys, sorrows, fears, and dreams of all men, all people.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron