Photos: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Company Celebrates Their Two Tony Nominations!

The BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, stars Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan.

May. 02, 2023  

Before the show tonight, the cast and creative team of The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window celebrated their Best Revival Tony Nomination, as well as the Featured Actress Nod for Miriam Silverman. Go behind the scenes with photos from inside their celebration below!

Of the play's nomination for Best Revival of a Play Greg Nobile, Sue Wagner, and John Johnson said, "More than anyone, this Best Revival of a Play nomination belongs to Lorraine Hansberry, who generously chose to share her remarkable talent, wisdom, and worldview with this brilliant-but-little-known play. We are all the lucky beneficiaries of her largesse, and we hope we've done her proud. This nomination is also a tribute to everyone who took part in the herculean effort to move The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window to Broadway over an incredibly short period of time."

Cast member Miriam Silverman, a nominee for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play, said of her nod, "I was dropping off my four-year-old at preschool this morning when the nominations started being read. I was nervous but felt like it was such a long shot, I kept telling myself to chill. I got home in time to watch the category read live and fell into my husband's arms in disbelief. I'm utterly floored and blown away. This is a dream come true. I've been with this play and this character since we did it in Chicago at the Goodman in 2016. This production, and everyone involved, have been so incredible. The last few months have been simultaneously the hardest of my life and the more glorious. I'm so grateful for this acknowledgment, and so grateful to get to bask in Lorraine's genius every night. Now I'm on my way to teach my students at NYU. Last week they insisted I was going to be nominated... I said no way... I would buy them all donuts if I got nominated.... So I'm on my way to buy a bunch of donuts."

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

