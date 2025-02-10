Photos: THE SCARY Now Playing At The Producers Club

Donâ€™t miss the specialÂ My Bloody Valentineâ€™s DayÂ performance this Friday, February 14thâ€”just in time to get your heart racing.
Performances are now underway forÂ THE SCARY: Improvised Stephen King, created and developed by the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble (IRTE) at the Producers Club. Donâ€™t miss the specialÂ My Bloody Valentineâ€™s DayÂ performance this Friday, February 14thâ€”just in time to get your heart racing.
Prepare yourself for an unforgettable night of terror, laughter, (romance?) and the unexpected whenÂ IRTEÂ (Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble) presentsÂ THE SCARYÂ â€“ an improvised comedy inspired by the spine-chilling works of Stephen King. From the twisted minds of IRTE, experience a terrifyingly hilarious adventure that combines the supernatural, suspense, and horror in a way youâ€™ve never seen before.
THE SCARYÂ takes your suggestions and transforms them into a uniquely improvised, brand-new horror story, worthy of the King of Horror himself. Each night, the team of talented improvisers will spin a web of dark, hilarious chaos, drawing on everything from creepy Maine landscapes to haunted pets and telekinetic teens, ensuring that each performance is as unpredictable as it is entertaining. Dare you face... THE SCARY?
THE SCARY runs now through February 22nd. Tickets are availableÂ atÂ https://www.irteinfo.com/tickets.
Photo Credit: Roberto Tobar
Photo Credit: Roberto Tobar
Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz
Vikki Martin
Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz
Natalie Hunter, Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy
Tony Bozanich, Sam Katz, Nannette Deasy
Andrea Wittgens
Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronson, Vikki Martin, Tony Bozanich, Sam Katz
Natalie Hunter, Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz, Tony Bozanich
Natalie Hunter, Nannette Deas
Nannette Deasy, Natalie Hunter
Nannette Deasy
Sam Katz, Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronson
Natalie Hunter
Tony Bozanich
Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Tony Bozanich, Nannette Deasy, Vikki Martin
Sam Katz, Nannette Deasy
Andrea Wittgens
Tony Bozanich, Natalie Hunter
Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter
Natalie Hunter, Vikki Martin, Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz, Evie Aronson, Tony Bozanich
Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz
Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronson
Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Vikki Martin, Nannette Deasy
Tony Bozanich, Andrea Wittgens
Sam Katz, Evie Aronson
Tony Bozanich
Natalie Hunter, Vikki Martin
Nannette Deasy, Tony Bozanich, Natalie Hunter
Nannette Deasy, Tony Bozanich, Audience Member
Vikki Martin, Evie Aronson, Tony Bozanich, Nannette Deasy
Vikki Martin, Evie Aronson, Natalie Hunter, Tony Bozanich
Nannette Deasy, Vikki Martin, Tony Bozanich, Natalie Hunter
Nannette Deasy, Vikki Martin
Videos