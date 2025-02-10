Photos: THE SCARY Now Playing At The Producers Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performances are now underway forÂ THE SCARY: Improvised Stephen King, created and developed by the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble (IRTE) at the Producers Club. Donâ€™t miss the specialÂ My Bloody Valentineâ€™s DayÂ performance this Friday, February 14thâ€”just in time to get your heart racing.

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable night of terror, laughter, (romance?) and the unexpected whenÂ IRTEÂ (Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble) presentsÂ THE SCARYÂ â€“ an improvised comedy inspired by the spine-chilling works of Stephen King. From the twisted minds of IRTE, experience a terrifyingly hilarious adventure that combines the supernatural, suspense, and horror in a way youâ€™ve never seen before.

THE SCARYÂ takes your suggestions and transforms them into a uniquely improvised, brand-new horror story, worthy of the King of Horror himself. Each night, the team of talented improvisers will spin a web of dark, hilarious chaos, drawing on everything from creepy Maine landscapes to haunted pets and telekinetic teens, ensuring that each performance is as unpredictable as it is entertaining. Dare you face... THE SCARY?

THE SCARY runs now through February 22nd. Tickets are availableÂ atÂ https://www.irteinfo.com/tickets.

Photo Credit: Roberto Tobar