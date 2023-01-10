Photos: THE LITTLE MERMAID Books Give New Look at Upcoming Live Action Remake

Disney will release books to accompany the release of the new 2023 live action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid: Make a Splash, The Little Mermaid Live Action Novelization, The Little Mermaid: Guide to Merfolk, The Little Mermaid: Against the Tide, and The Little Mermaid: Adventures on Land will all be released on April 11, 2023.

Take a new look at the upcoming film through photos of book covers, pre-order information, and plot details on the new books below!

The Little Mermaid tells the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure, starring singer and actress Halle Bailey ("grown-ish") as Ariel; Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton," "Snowpiercer") as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay ("Luca," "Room") as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King ("A Dog's Way Home") as Prince Eric; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as Queen Selina; with Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Being the Ricardos") as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?" "Bridesmaids") as Ursula.

The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

"The Little Mermaid" is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns"), and written by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ("Life of Pi," "Finding Neverland"), with a live-action story adaptation by David Magee, Rob Marshall, and two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca ("Tony Bennett: An American Classic"), based on the short story by Hans Christian Andersen, and the Disney animated film by Ron Clements and John Musker.

The film is produced by two-time Emmy winner Marc Platt ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," "Grease Live!"), three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "In the Heights"), Rob Marshall, and John DeLuca, with Jeffrey Silver ("The Lion King") serving as executive producer.

The score is by multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken ("Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin"), who won two Oscars for the music in the animated version of "The Little Mermaid," with music supervised and produced by Mike Higham ("Mary Poppins Returns," "Into the Woods"). Music is by Alan Menken; lyrics are by Howard Ashman and new lyrics are by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Little Mermaid: Make A Splash

Written by Ashley Franklin and Paul Kellam, the new picture book will follow Ariel as she longs to explore the human world. After saving a prince named Eric from a shipwreck, she encounters Ursula the sea witch who offers her so she can meet him and learn what's beyond the ocean. However, Ariel soon learns that it will take her courage to save the human world from Ursula's evil plans. Pre-order here.

The Little Mermaid: Make a Splash book cover

The Little Mermaid: Guide to Merfolk

This guidebook taken from "Prince Eric's royal library" dives into the world of the mermaids in the upcoming Little Mermaid live action film. Readers can learn about the seven seas and the mermaid princess that rule over them. The book will also explain sirens and sea witches, and the legend of the coral moon. The book was written by Eric Geron is complete with full-color illustrations. Pre-order the book here.

Disney's The Little Mermaid: Guide to Merfolk book cover

The Little Mermaid Live Action Novelization

The Little Mermaid Live Action Novelization book cover

The Little Mermaid: Against the Tide

An original novel written by J. Elle inspired by the upcoming live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid, the novel takes place after the death of Ariel's mother as the daughters of King Triton have grown estranged. Ariel awaits her sisters' arrival at home leading up to the Coral Moon on her fifteen birthday, in which she will be named the Protector of her own ocean territory. The ceremony stops when Mala, one of Triton's most renowned daughters, is ubducted. To resuce Mala, Ariel and her sisters must work together, traveling throughout the seas and encountering various ocean creatures. Pre-order here.

The Little Mermaid: This Is Ariel

This 32-page young readers book tells the story of Ariel finding her voice after making a deal with the evil ses witch, Ursula. This book is part of Disney's World of Reading series, which provides emerging readers with books that inspire and excite them, featuring characters they love. Pre-order the book here.

The Little Mermaid: This Is Ariel book cover

The Little Mermaid: Adventures on Land

The new 8x8 picture book tells the story of Ariel's first day on land as she meets Prince Eric and must learn how to defeat Ursula's evil plans. The book features an exclusive poster. Pre-order here.

Watch the teaser trailer for the upcoming film here: