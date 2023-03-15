Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: See at Reneé Rapp, Sis & More at DYLAN MULVANEY'S DAY 365 LIVE! - Now Available On Demand

Dylan welcomed a live audience of fans, family, and friends to celebrate her one-year anniversary of girlhood with a 1960s-style variety show.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Dylan Mulvaney's Day 365 Live! took place at New York City's iconic Rainbow Room on Monday night, March 13. Dylan welcomed a live audience of fans, family, and friends to celebrate her one-year anniversary of girlhood with a 1960s-style variety show featuring stories and songs.

See photos from the night below!

Dylan Mulvaney's Day 365 Live! is now available On Demand for a limited 72-hour window. All existing ticketholders will automatically have access to the video-on-demand, and new purchasers can watch for only $5, until Friday March 17 at 7:29 p.m. EDT, by visiting https://365daysofgirlhood.com/

In support of The Trevor Project, all Day 365 Live!  livestream and on-demand tickets are $5, and all profits go towards The Trevor Project's 24/7 crisis support services for LGBTQ young people. The evening's in-person audience was comprised of Dylan's loved ones and queer creators, alongside The Trevor Project, their community partners, and LGBTQ youth from across the tri-state area.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Dylan Mulvaney

Dominique Jackson

Sis

Griffin Maxwell Brooks

Leanne Antonio

Bobby Conte

Senator Sarah McBride and guest

Alyah Chanelle Scott

Diana DiMenna

Jim Mulvaney and guest

Tyler Sodoma, Lily Drew, John Battagliese

Celia Rose Gooding

James Rose

Eva Reign

Justin David Sullivan and Stephen Cashmere

Diana DiMenna, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Dylan Mulvaney, Rachel Sussman, Thomas Laub

Dylan Mulvaney and Renee Rapp

Ben Jackson Walker

Dylan Mulvaney's 365 Days Live!

Dylan Mulvaney's 365 Days Live!

Dylan Mulvaney's 365 Days Live!

Dylan Mulvaney's 365 Days Live!

Dylan Mulvaney's 365 Days Live!

Dylan Mulvaney's 365 Days Live!

Dylan Mulvaney's 365 Days Live!

Dylan Mulvaney's 365 Days Live!




