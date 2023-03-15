Photos: See at Reneé Rapp, Sis & More at DYLAN MULVANEY'S DAY 365 LIVE! - Now Available On Demand
Dylan welcomed a live audience of fans, family, and friends to celebrate her one-year anniversary of girlhood with a 1960s-style variety show.
Dylan Mulvaney's Day 365 Live! took place at New York City's iconic Rainbow Room on Monday night, March 13. Dylan welcomed a live audience of fans, family, and friends to celebrate her one-year anniversary of girlhood with a 1960s-style variety show featuring stories and songs.
See photos from the night below!
Dylan Mulvaney's Day 365 Live! is now available On Demand for a limited 72-hour window. All existing ticketholders will automatically have access to the video-on-demand, and new purchasers can watch for only $5, until Friday March 17 at 7:29 p.m. EDT, by visiting https://365daysofgirlhood.com/
In support of The Trevor Project, all Day 365 Live! livestream and on-demand tickets are $5, and all profits go towards The Trevor Project's 24/7 crisis support services for LGBTQ young people. The evening's in-person audience was comprised of Dylan's loved ones and queer creators, alongside The Trevor Project, their community partners, and LGBTQ youth from across the tri-state area.
Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Dominique Jackson
Sis
Griffin Maxwell Brooks
Bobby Conte
Senator Sarah McBride and guest
Jim Mulvaney and guest
Tyler Sodoma, Lily Drew, John Battagliese
Celia Rose Gooding
James Rose
Eva Reign
Justin David Sullivan and Stephen Cashmere
Diana DiMenna, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Dylan Mulvaney, Rachel Sussman, Thomas Laub
Ben Jackson Walker
