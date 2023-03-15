Photos: See at Reneé Rapp, Sis & More at DYLAN MULVANEY'S DAY 365 LIVE! - Now Available On Demand

Dylan Mulvaney's Day 365 Live! took place at New York City's iconic Rainbow Room on Monday night, March 13. Dylan welcomed a live audience of fans, family, and friends to celebrate her one-year anniversary of girlhood with a 1960s-style variety show featuring stories and songs.

See photos from the night below!

Dylan Mulvaney's Day 365 Live! is now available On Demand for a limited 72-hour window. All existing ticketholders will automatically have access to the video-on-demand, and new purchasers can watch for only $5, until Friday March 17 at 7:29 p.m. EDT, by visiting https://365daysofgirlhood.com/

In support of The Trevor Project, all Day 365 Live! livestream and on-demand tickets are $5, and all profits go towards The Trevor Project's 24/7 crisis support services for LGBTQ young people. The evening's in-person audience was comprised of Dylan's loved ones and queer creators, alongside The Trevor Project, their community partners, and LGBTQ youth from across the tri-state area.