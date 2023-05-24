Photos: See Mariska Hargitay, Kelli O'Hara & More at The Stuttering Association for the Young Benefit

SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young hosted its 21st Annual Benefit Gala, live and in person, on Monday, May 22, 2023. The evening featured a performance starring the evening’s host Kelli O’Hara, and Brandon Victor Dixon, as well as the young people of SAY, along with dinner and a live auction. This year’s honorees included award-winning entertainer Wayne Brady, journalist & author John Hendrickson, as well as Mariska Hargitay & Peter Hermann who will be inducted into the SAY: HALL OF FAME, and the Fabric & Craft Store Chain JOANN will be awarded the BUDD MAYER ADVOCACY AWARD.

The Gala performance, written & directed by SAY’s Founder, Taro Alexander, co-written and with Musical Direction by Everett Bradley, featured Kelli O’Hara, Brandon Victor Dixon, and the young people of SAY in an inspiring, original piece.