Photos: See Mariska Hargitay, Kelli O'Hara & More at The Stuttering Association for the Young Benefit

The Gala performance featured Kelli O’Hara, Brandon Victor Dixon, and the young people of SAY in an inspiring, original piece.

 SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young hosted its 21st Annual Benefit Gala, live and in person, on Monday, May 22, 2023. The evening featured a performance starring the evening’s host Kelli O’Hara, and Brandon Victor Dixon, as well as the young people of SAY, along with dinner and a live auction. This year’s honorees included award-winning entertainer Wayne Brady, journalist & author John Hendrickson, as well as Mariska Hargitay & Peter Hermann who will be inducted into the SAY: HALL OF FAME, and the Fabric & Craft Store Chain JOANN will be awarded the BUDD MAYER ADVOCACY AWARD. 

The Gala performance, written & directed by SAY’s Founder, Taro Alexander, co-written and with Musical Direction by Everett Bradley, featured Kelli O’Hara, Brandon Victor Dixon, and the young people of SAY in an inspiring, original piece.

Susan Booth and Noah Cornman

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay

Mariska Hargitay

John Hendrickson

John Hendrickson and his wife, Liz Rawson

Noah CornmanPeter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay

Peter Hermann, Mariska Hargitay and their family with the kids of SAY

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay with their children, August Miklos Friedrich, Andrew Nicolas and Amaya Josephine

Brandon Victor Dixon and Danielle Lenee

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara, Everett Bradley and Taro Alexander with the kids of SAY

Kelli O' Hara, Keon Lee, Zane Aguirre, Leena Robertson, and Brandon Victor Dixon

Kelli O' Hara and SAY Teens

Kelli O' Hara and Taro Alexander

Ezra Knight and Riki Mayer Alexander

Everette Bradley and the SAY Orchestra

Everett Bradley

Everett Bradley and the kids of SAY

Cast of Freestyle Love Supreme



