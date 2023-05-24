Photos: See Mariska Hargitay, Kelli O'Hara & More at The Stuttering Association for the Young Benefit

The Gala performance featured Kelli O’Hara, Brandon Victor Dixon, and the young people of SAY in an inspiring, original piece.
POPULAR
SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young hosted its 21st Annual Benefit Gala, live and in person, on Monday, May 22, 2023. The evening featured a performance starring the evening’s host Kelli O’Hara, and Brandon Victor Dixon, as well as the young people of SAY, along with dinner and a live auction. This year’s honorees included award-winning entertainer Wayne Brady, journalist & author John Hendrickson, as well as Mariska Hargitay & Peter Hermann who will be inducted into the SAY: HALL OF FAME, and the Fabric & Craft Store Chain JOANN will be awarded the BUDD MAYER ADVOCACY AWARD.
See photos below!
The Gala performance, written & directed by SAY’s Founder, Taro Alexander, co-written and with Musical Direction by Everett Bradley, featured Kelli O’Hara, Brandon Victor Dixon, and the young people of SAY in an inspiring, original piece.
Susan Booth and Noah Cornman
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay
John Hendrickson
John Hendrickson and his wife, Liz Rawson
Noah Cornman, Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay
Peter Hermann, Mariska Hargitay and their family with the kids of SAY
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay with their children, August Miklos Friedrich, Andrew Nicolas and Amaya Josephine
Brandon Victor Dixon and Danielle Lenee
Kelli O'Hara, Everett Bradley and Taro Alexander with the kids of SAY
Kelli O' Hara, Keon Lee, Zane Aguirre, Leena Robertson, and Brandon Victor Dixon
Kelli O' Hara and SAY Teens
Kelli O' Hara and Taro Alexander
Ezra Knight and Riki Mayer Alexander
Everette Bradley and the SAY Orchestra
Everett Bradley and the kids of SAY
Cast of Freestyle Love Supreme
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You