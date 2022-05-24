Photos: See LaChanze, Shuler Hensley, Denée Benton & More at The Shubert Foundation's 2022 High School Theatre Festival

More than 100 talented young NYC public school theatre artists made their Broadway debuts in The Shubert Foundation's 2022 High School Theatre Festival for NYC Public Schools on Monday, May 23 at 7:30pm at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) on Broadway. This annual high profile and high energy theatre education experience for NYC students is presented by The Shubert Foundation and the NYC Department of Education Arts Office.

Check out photos below!

Shuler Hensley (The Music Man) and Tony Award nominee LaChanze (Trouble in Mind) hosted this year's eighth annual event, which returned in-person following the last two virtual festivals. Additional guest presenters, supporting public school theatre education, included Denée Benton (Into the Woods), K. Todd Freeman (The Minutes), Jessica Hecht (The Price), Mateo Lizcano (Dear Evan Hansen), Nathaniel Stampley (Paradise Square), and Antwayn Hooper (A Strange Loop).

The Festival celebrates five outstanding high school student productions from the 2021-22 school year, selected from more than 20 productions across the city by professional theatre artists and theatre educators. Over the course of the festival's eight-year history, school productions from all five boroughs have performed at the event.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy