Photos: See LaChanze, Shuler Hensley, Denée Benton & More at The Shubert Foundation's 2022 High School Theatre Festival
Attendees also included Jessica Hecht, Antwayn Hopper, and many more.
More than 100 talented young NYC public school theatre artists made their Broadway debuts in The Shubert Foundation's 2022 High School Theatre Festival for NYC Public Schools on Monday, May 23 at 7:30pm at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) on Broadway. This annual high profile and high energy theatre education experience for NYC students is presented by The Shubert Foundation and the NYC Department of Education Arts Office.
Check out photos below!
Shuler Hensley (The Music Man) and Tony Award nominee LaChanze (Trouble in Mind) hosted this year's eighth annual event, which returned in-person following the last two virtual festivals. Additional guest presenters, supporting public school theatre education, included Denée Benton (Into the Woods), K. Todd Freeman (The Minutes), Jessica Hecht (The Price), Mateo Lizcano (Dear Evan Hansen), Nathaniel Stampley (Paradise Square), and Antwayn Hooper (A Strange Loop).
The Festival celebrates five outstanding high school student productions from the 2021-22 school year, selected from more than 20 productions across the city by professional theatre artists and theatre educators. Over the course of the festival's eight-year history, school productions from all five boroughs have performed at the event.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Student Performers from NYCDOE Schools
Mateo Lizcano, Shuler Hensley, Nathaniel Stampley and Student Performers from NYCDOE Schools
Mateo Lizcano, Shuler Hensley and Nathaniel Stampley
Chancellor David C. Banks and Student Performers from NYCDOE Schools
Diana Phillips, Bob Wankel, Chancellor David C. Banks and Student Performers from NYCDOE Schools
Diana Phillips, Chancellor David C. Banks and Bob Wankel
LaChanze, Jessica Hecht, Antwayn Hopper, Shuler Hensley, Nathaniel Stampley, Denee Benton and Mateo Lizcano
LaChanze
LaChanze, Jessica Hecht, Antwayn Hopper, Shuler Hensley, Nathaniel Stampley, Denee Benton and Mateo Lizcano and Student Performers from NYCDOE Schools
Diana Phillips, Bob Wankel, LaChanze, Jessica Hecht, Antwayn Hopper, Shuler Hensley, Nathaniel Stampley, Denee Benton and Mateo Lizcano and Student Performers from NYCDOE Schools
Shuler Hensley and LaChanze