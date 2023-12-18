Photos: See Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson & More in THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical

The Color Purple will be released in theaters on December 25.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 4 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes

The Color Purple Movie
Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

The Color Purple will be released in theaters in one week! As the countdown to the new movie musical's premiere continues, check out new photos from the film below.

The new stills feature updated looks at Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey, Louis Gossett Jr., and more in the new film. Several photos also show a behind the scenes look at director Blitz Bazawule working with the cast.

The stills feature looks inside songs like "What About Love," "Push Da Button," "Dear God - Shug," and "She Be Mine."

Based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda RussellAllee Willis and Stephen Bray. The executive producers Alice WalkerRebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott and Michael Beugg.

Check out new photos from The Color Purple here:



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch the OPRAH AND THE COLOR PURPLE JOURNEY Doc Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the OPRAH AND THE COLOR PURPLE JOURNEY Doc Trailer

Watch the video trailer for the Max Original documentary special OPRAH AND THE COLOR PURPLE JOURNEY. Oprah Winfrey takes viewers inside the four-decade phenomenon, exploring the importance of the novel, films and musical, and the ever-evolving conversation around this seminal work. 

2
Listen: THE COLOR PURPLE Musical Film Official Soundtrack is Available Now Photo
Listen: THE COLOR PURPLE Musical Film Official Soundtrack is Available Now

The Official Soundtrack for the forthcoming The Color Purple musical film is available now!  ‘The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By)' Soundtrack is a powerhouse R&B/Pop album, featuring the film's ensemble cast. Listen to the album here!

3
Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks Harpo Photo
Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo

Nearly 20 years into their friendship, Corey Hawkins and Danielle Brooks are having their biggest moment yet. In a new interview with BroadwayWorld, Hawkins says where he and Brooks are now is 'destined,' sharing why he wanted to be 'her Harpo.' Watch the video of him also discussing his new song 'Workin'' and following In the Heights.

4
Oprah Faced Pressure to Cast Beyoncé & Rihanna in THE COLOR PURPLE Photo
Oprah Faced Pressure to Cast Beyoncé & Rihanna in THE COLOR PURPLE

Oprah has revealed that she faced pressure to cast stars like Beyoncé and Rihanna in The Color Purple movie musical. Winfrey shared that while the original film was a commercial success, there was still concern from producers over selling the movie musical adaptation to audiences.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Photos: Harry Styles Takes Over Madame Tussauds Orlando With Latest Wax Figure RevealPhotos: Harry Styles Takes Over Madame Tussauds Orlando With Latest Wax Figure Reveal
Lisa Curtis Releases New Single 'Made For You'Lisa Curtis Releases New Single 'Made For You'
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second TimeWAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second Time
Pete Davidson to Return to Netflix For Second Hour-Long Comedy SpecialPete Davidson to Return to Netflix For Second Hour-Long Comedy Special

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central WONKA
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
& JULIET

Recommended For You