Photos: See Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson & More in THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical

Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

The Color Purple will be released in theaters in one week! As the countdown to the new movie musical's premiere continues, check out new photos from the film below.

The new stills feature updated looks at Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey, Louis Gossett Jr., and more in the new film. Several photos also show a behind the scenes look at director Blitz Bazawule working with the cast.

The stills feature looks inside songs like "What About Love," "Push Da Button," "Dear God - Shug," and "She Be Mine."

Based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. The executive producers Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott and Michael Beugg.

Check out new photos from The Color Purple here: