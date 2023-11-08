Photos: See Billy Porter, J. Harrison Ghee, Melissa Etheridge & More at New York Stage and Film Gala

David Burtka, Chuck Cooper, Wilson Cruz, and more were in attendance!
POPULAR
New York Stage and Film’s 2023 Annual Gala was held on Sunday, November 5 at The Plaza Hotel and honored Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Billy Porter and GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.
Check out photos below!
Appearances included Melissa Etheridge, David Burtka, Chuck Cooper, Wilson Cruz, J Harrison Ghee, Nathan Lee Graham, Dominique Jackson, Princess Lockerooo and The Fabulous Waack Dancers, Mia Pak, Joel Perez, Adina Verson, Lillias White, Virgina Woodruff and more.
Photo credit: Marcus Middleton
Virginia Ann Woodruff and Billy Porter
Eric Kuhn, Billy Porter, Sara Kate Ellis, Liz Carlson
Kristen Ellis-Henderson, Melissa Etheridge and Sara Kate Ellis
Mark Linn Baker and Tony Shalhoub
Mark Linn-Baker, Leslie Urdang, Eric Kuhn, Liz Carlson, Johanna Pfaelzer, Max Mayer
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You