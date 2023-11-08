Photos: See Billy Porter, J. Harrison Ghee, Melissa Etheridge & More at New York Stage and Film Gala

David Burtka, Chuck Cooper, Wilson Cruz, and more were in attendance!

By: Nov. 08, 2023

New York Stage and Film’s 2023 Annual Gala was held on Sunday, November 5 at The Plaza Hotel and honored Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Billy Porter and GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

Check out photos below!
 
Appearances included Melissa Etheridge, David Burtka, Chuck Cooper, Wilson Cruz, J Harrison Ghee, Nathan Lee Graham, Dominique Jackson, Princess Lockerooo and The Fabulous Waack Dancers, Mia Pak, Joel Perez, Adina Verson, Lillias White, Virgina Woodruff and more.



