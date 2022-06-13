Photos: SIX Company Celebrates Wins at the Tony Awards!

After a royally triumphant night at Radio City Music Hall, the company of Six got together to celebrate the show's two wins at the 75th Annual Tony Awards. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night!

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! The female cast is backed by an all-female band, "The Ladies in Waiting." The New York Times says Six "Totally rules!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails Six as "Exactly the kind of energizing inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season just got supercharged!"

Six is currently playing on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Photo Credit: Katherine Lee