Photos: Rosamund Pike and More in INTER ALIA in The West End

You can now get a first look at production photos of the West End transfer of Inter Alia. Featuring Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner and BAFTA and Academy Award-nominee Rosamund Pike (Saltburn) as London Crown Court Judge Jessica Parks, Jamie Glover (Waterloo Road) as Michael Wheatley and Cormac McAlinden (Little Brother) as Harry Wheatley.

Flora Dawson (Stranger Things: The First Shadow) as ensemble/Understudy Jessica, alongside Thomas Michaelson (The Father) and Luke Garner-Greene (The Road Trip) who reprise their roles as ensemble/Understudy Michael and ensemble/Understudy Harry respectively.

inter alia /ˌɪntər ˈeɪliə,ˈaliə/

adverb

among other things.

Jessica Parks is a maverick London Crown Court Judge; sharp, compassionate, and determined to change a system she knows isn’t always just. But her career exists inter alia (‘among other things’) as she balances motherhood, friendship and the elusive notion of ‘having it all’

So, when an unthinkable event rocks her finely tuned life, can she hold her family together - or will everything fall apart?

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan