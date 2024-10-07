Photos: Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet & More at HOLIDAY Benefit Reading

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Acting Company presented Holiday, a new adaptation by Tony Award winning playwright Richard Greenberg, from the play by Philip Barry. The one-night-only play-reading took place on Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 7PM at The Gerald W. Lynch Theater. Tony Award winner Robert Falls directed an all-star cast featuring Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet. See photos here !
 
The classic romantic comedy Holiday, known to many in its beloved screen adaptation starring Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant, has been reimagined by Tony Award-winning playwright Richard Greenberg and Director Robert Falls. The upper east side Seton family prepares to welcome free-spirited Johnny Case to the fold, but as New Year’s Eve approaches, the eternal battle between whether one lives to work or works to live threatens to break them all apart. 
 
Proceeds for the evening benefited The Acting Company’s national tour and education initiatives that reach tens of thousands of students and audience members across nearly two dozen states annually. 

Photo credit: Elyse Mertz 

Carmen Zilles

Chris Perfetti

Chris Perfetti, John Slattery, Ella Beatty, Rachel Brosnahan & David Corenswet

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, & John Slattery

Donna Murphy and Rachel Brosnahan

Ella Beatty

Ezra Knight, Tejal Wadhwani, Timothy K. Saunders, Earl D. Weiner with Francesca Mistretta

Hiram Delgado

John Behlmann

John Behlmann & Michael Griebe

Lilli Cooper

Lilli Cooper & Miriam Silverman

Miriam Silverman

Rachel Brosnahan

Richard J. Reilly, Lori-Ann Wynter, Ro Spaziani, Tejal Wadhwani & Ezra Knight

The company




