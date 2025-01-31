Photos: ROMEO + JULIET, LEFT ON TENTH & OUR TOWN Host Benefit Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Recently, the Broadway productions of Romeo + Juliet, Left on Tenth, and Our Town hosted performances benefitting the Entertainment Community Fund as part of their Benefit Performance program, Producer's Picks. See photos here!



The tickets are donated by the producers of each show, so ticket buyers’ entire purchase went to support the Entertainment Community Fund's programs and services.

At each Producer’s Picks performance, the company had a meeting where they learned more about the Fund’s various programs as well as shared their own experiences about how the Entertainment Community Fund has been a resource to them.

