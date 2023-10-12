Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season

The Opening Night Gala concert featured the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) conducted by Riccardo Muti.
POPULAR
Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen, Liev Schreiber, and Elizabeth Segerstrom joined Carnegie Hall to celebrate the 2023–2024 season. See photos from the evening.
The Opening Night Gala concert featured the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) conducted by Riccardo Muti. Acclaimed violinist Leonidas Kavakos performed Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto on a program that also included Mussorgsky’s Pictures from an Exhibition, a work that Muti conducted at the Ravinia Festival in his 1973 CSO podium debut. Mercedes T. Bass and Hope and Robert F. Smith were the Gala Lead Chairmen for the evening.
A black-tie dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street followed with guests including Harrison Ball, Gina Gershon, Susan Jaffe, Beejan Land, Serena and Shawn Levy, Zoe Lister-Jones, Taylor Neisen, Galina Novikova, Tatiana and Alexei Ratmansky, Deborah Rutter, Sophie Sumner, and Jessica Vosk.
Photo Credit: Jared Siskin for PMC/Getty
Tatiana Ratmansky, Ian Kelly and Taylor Neisen
Susan Jaffe and Christopher Minev
Sophie Sumner and Daniel Benedict
Sophie Sumner
Serena Levy and Shawn Levy
Robert Caro and Ina Caro
Ian Kelly and Taylor Neisen
Hope Dworaczyk and Robert F. Smith
Elizabeth Segerstrom and Ian Kelly
Elizabeth Segerstrom and Galina Novikova
Elizabeth Segerstrom and Taylor Neisen
Zoe Lister-Jones
Zac Posen, Jessica Vosk and Harrison Ball
Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber
Taylor Neisen, Jane Fujishige Yada, Deborah Rutter, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Alexei Ratmansky and Liev Schreiber
Deborah Rutter and Elizabeth Segerstrom
Alexei Ratmansky, Ian Kelly, Elizabeth Segerstrom and Susan Jaffe
Alexa Goodrow and Erich Bergen
Elizabeth Segerstrom Attends Carnegie Hall Opening Night
Elizabeth Segerstrom Attends Carnegie Hall Opening Night
Elizabeth Segerstrom Attends Carnegie Hall Opening Night
Elizabeth Segerstrom Attends Carnegie Hall Opening Night
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You