Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season

The Opening Night Gala concert featured the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) conducted by Riccardo Muti.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 2 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 3 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023 Photo 4 These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023

Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen, Liev Schreiber, and Elizabeth Segerstrom joined Carnegie Hall to celebrate the 2023–2024 season. See photos from the evening. 

The Opening Night Gala concert featured the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) conducted by Riccardo Muti. Acclaimed violinist Leonidas Kavakos performed Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto on a program that also included Mussorgsky’s Pictures from an Exhibition, a work that Muti conducted at the Ravinia Festival in his 1973 CSO podium debut. Mercedes T. Bass and Hope and Robert F. Smith were the Gala Lead Chairmen for the evening.

A black-tie dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street followed with guests including Harrison Ball, Gina Gershon, Susan Jaffe, Beejan Land, Serena and Shawn Levy, Zoe Lister-Jones, Taylor Neisen, Galina Novikova, Tatiana and Alexei Ratmansky, Deborah Rutter, Sophie Sumner, and Jessica Vosk.

Photo Credit: Jared Siskin for PMC/Getty

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Tatiana Ratmansky, Ian Kelly and Taylor Neisen

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Susan Jaffe and Christopher Minev

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Sophie Sumner and Daniel Benedict

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Sophie Sumner

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Serena Levy and Shawn Levy

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Ronan Farrow

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Robert F. Smith

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Robert Caro and Ina Caro

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Peggy Siegal

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Patricia Clarkson

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Liev Schreiber

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Ian Kelly and Taylor Neisen

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Hope Dworaczyk and Robert F. Smith

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Gina Gershon

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Elizabeth Segerstrom and Ian Kelly

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Elizabeth Segerstrom and Galina Novikova

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Elizabeth Segerstrom and Taylor Neisen

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Zoe Lister-Jones

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Zac Posen, Jessica Vosk and Harrison Ball

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Taylor Neisen, Jane Fujishige Yada, Deborah Rutter, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Alexei Ratmansky and Liev Schreiber

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Deborah Rutter and Elizabeth Segerstrom

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Clive Gillinson

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Alexei Ratmansky, Ian Kelly, Elizabeth Segerstrom and Susan Jaffe

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Alexa Goodrow and Erich Bergen

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Elizabeth Segerstrom Attends Carnegie Hall Opening Night

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Elizabeth Segerstrom Attends Carnegie Hall Opening Night

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Elizabeth Segerstrom Attends Carnegie Hall Opening Night

Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Elizabeth Segerstrom Attends Carnegie Hall Opening Night



RELATED STORIES

1
SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo
SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date

Shucked has announced it will close on Broadway Sunday, January 14, 2024. A North American tour will launch Fall 2024, as well as productions in London’s West End at a Cameron Mackintosh theater Winter of 2025, and in Sydney, Australia in the Spring of 2026.

2
Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Ran Photo
Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells

Tony Award nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are back onstage at the James Earl Jones Theatre for their eagerly anticipated return to Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! written by Tony and Emmy Award® nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers. Read reviews for the production!

3
Review Roundup: Nicole Scherzinger Stars In SUNSET BOULEVARD Photo
Review Roundup: Nicole Scherzinger Stars In SUNSET BOULEVARD

The Jamie Lloyd Company’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard is officially open on the West End, starring Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond. Read the reviews!

4
Photos: Get a First Look at THE LION KINGs New Simba, Vincent Jamal Hooper Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at THE LION KING's New Simba, Vincent Jamal Hooper

Get a first look at Vincent Jamal Hooper as Simba in THE LION KING on Broadway. Check out these behind-the-scenes photos and discover the magic of his performance in this iconic role. Don't miss this sneak peek at the talented actor's portrayal of Simba.

More Hot Stories For You

Cast Set for BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB World Premiere at Atlantic Theater CompanyCast Set for BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB World Premiere at Atlantic Theater Company
Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Extends Additional 2 WeeksAlicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Extends Additional 2 Weeks
Photos: Explore Tommy Tune's Art Exhibition at CIVILIAN HotelPhotos: Explore Tommy Tune's Art Exhibition at CIVILIAN Hotel
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Extended Through Late NovemberJAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Extended Through Late November

Videos

Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!' Video
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet Video
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You