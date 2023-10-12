Photos: Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen And More Turn Out To Celebrate the Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season

Patricia Clarkson, Ronan Farrow, Zac Posen, Liev Schreiber, and Elizabeth Segerstrom joined Carnegie Hall to celebrate the 2023–2024 season. See photos from the evening.

The Opening Night Gala concert featured the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) conducted by Riccardo Muti. Acclaimed violinist Leonidas Kavakos performed Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto on a program that also included Mussorgsky’s Pictures from an Exhibition, a work that Muti conducted at the Ravinia Festival in his 1973 CSO podium debut. Mercedes T. Bass and Hope and Robert F. Smith were the Gala Lead Chairmen for the evening.

A black-tie dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street followed with guests including Harrison Ball, Gina Gershon, Susan Jaffe, Beejan Land, Serena and Shawn Levy, Zoe Lister-Jones, Taylor Neisen, Galina Novikova, Tatiana and Alexei Ratmansky, Deborah Rutter, Sophie Sumner, and Jessica Vosk.