Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press

The production will play April 4 – May 5, 2024.

By: Mar. 25, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Paper Mill Playhouse is presenting the new musical Gun & Powder, with book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri and music by Ross Baum. Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, choreographed by Tiffany Rea-Fisher and music directed by Austin Cook, the production will play April 4 – May 5, 2024 at Paper Mill Playhouse. 

See photos of the company meeting the press below! 

Gun & Powder will feature Liisi LaFontaine (West End: Dreamgirls, Moulin Rouge!; Regional: Born for This) as Martha Clarke, Ciara Renée (PMP: The Hunchback of Notre Dame; Broadway: Waitress; TV: “The Flash,” “Arrow”) as Mary Clarke, Jeannette Bayardelle (Broadway: Girl from the North Country, The Color Purple) as Tallulah Clarke, Aaron James McKenzie (Broadway: A Beautiful Noise; TV: “Bull”) as Elijah, Hunter Parrish (Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird; TV: “Weeds,” “The Other Black Girl”) as Jesse Whitewater, and Jisel Soleil Ayon (National Tour: Hamilton, Waitress) as Standby for Mary and Martha.

The ensemble of Gun & Powder will include Rickens Anantua, Reed Campbell, Carrie Compere, Meghan Olivia Corbett, Joann Gilliam, Francesca Granell, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Mary Claire King, Malik Shabazz Kitchen, Rayshun LaMarr, Zonya Love, Tiffany Mann, Tony Perry, Adam Roberts, Hank Santos, Christine Shepard,Katie Thompson, Aurelia Williams, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

Gun & Powder is a new musical inspired by the true story of Mary (Renée) and Martha Clarke (LaFontaine), African American twin sisters who take extraordinary measures to settle their mother’s sharecropper debt and save her home. In 1893 Texas, the Sisters Clarke—passing as white—embark on a remarkable Wild West adventure that examines race, family, and identity with two electrifying women who transformed from farm girls to outlaws to legends.

The production features orchestrations by John Clancy (Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo, The Notebook), scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (PMP: The Wanderer, Murder on the Orient Express; Broadway: Harmony; New York, New York; The Scottsboro Boys), costume design by Emilio Sosa (PMP: On Your Feet!; Broadway: Sweeney Todd; Ain’t No Mo’; Good Night, Oscar), lighting design by Adam Honoré (PMP: After Midnight; Broadway: Purlie Victorious, Ain’t No Mo’), sound design by Connor Wang (Broadway: How to Dance in Ohio; American Repertory Theatre: Evita), wig, hair, and makeup design by J. Jared Janas & Tony Lauro (PMP: Clue; Broadway: Sweeney Todd, & Juliet), fight direction by Sordelet, Inc./Rick Sordelet (PMP: The Wanderer, Fiddler on the Roof; Broadway: Take Me Out), and intimacy direction by Crista Marie Jackson (Broadway: Between Riverside and Crazy; Film: Dumb Money, No Hard Feelings). Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting. Jakob W. Plummer is the Production Stage Manager.

 Photo credit:  Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
The Cast of "Gun & Powder" including Liisi LaFontaine, Ciara Renee, Jeannette Bayardelle, Aaron James McKenzie, Hunter Parrish, Jesse Whitewater, Jisel Soleil Ayon, Rickens Anantua, Reed Campbell, Carrie Compere, Meghan Olivia Corbett, Joann Gilliam, Francesca Granell, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Mary Claire King, Malik Shabazz Kitchen, Rayshun LaMarr, Zonya Love, Tiffany Mann, Tony Perry, Adam Roberts, Hank Santos, Christine Shepard,Katie Thompson, Aurelia Williams and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Liisi LaFontaine and Ciara Renee

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Liisi LaFontaine and Ciara Renee

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Ciara Renee and Hunter Parrish

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Liisi LaFontaine, Jeannette Bayardelle and Ciara Renee

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Jeannette Bayardelle and Aaron James McKenzie

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Aaron James McKenzie and Liisi LaFontaine

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Hunter Parrish and Aaron James McKenzie

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Choreographer Tiffany Rea-Fisher and DirectorStevie Walker-Webb

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Composer Ross Baumbook and Book/ Lyrics by Angelica Chéri

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Aurelia Williams and Zonya Love

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Director Stevie Walker-Webb

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Choreographer Tiffany Rea-Fisher

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Hunter Parrish

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Aaron James McKenzie

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Jeannette Bayardelle

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Liisi LaFontaine

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Ciara Renee

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Paper Mill Playhouse Executive Director Mike Stotts and Paper Mill Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Director Stevie Walker-Webb, Book/ Lyrics by Angelica Chéri Composer Ross Baumbook

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
The Cast of "Gun & Powder"

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
The Cast of "Gun & Powder"

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Tiffany Mann

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Liisi LaFontaine

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Ciara Renee

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Ciara Renee and Liisi LaFontaine

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Ciara Renee and Liisi LaFontaine

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Ciara Renee and Liisi LaFontaine

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Ciara Renee and Liisi LaFontaine

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Director Stevie Walker-Webb

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Ciara Renee and The Cast of "Gun & Powder"

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Ciara Renee and Liisi LaFontaine

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Ciara Renee

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Carrie Compere, Ciara Renee and Liisi LaFontaine

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Jason SweetTooth Williams, Ciara Renee, Liisi LaFontaine and The Cast of "Gun & Powder"

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Liisi LaFontaine, Jeannette Bayardelle, Ciara Renee and Adam Roberts

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Liisi LaFontaine, Ciara Renee and Carrie Compere

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Jeannette Bayardelle

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Adam Roberts

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Ciara Renee, Liisi LaFontaine and The Cast of "Gun & Powder"

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Jeannette Bayardelle and The Cast of "Gun & Powder"

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Ciara Renee and Liisi LaFontaine

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Francesca Granell, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Ciara Renee and Liisi LaFontaine

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Director Stevie Walker-Webb

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Liisi LaFontaine, Ciara Renee and Adam Roberts

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Liisi LaFontaine and Ciara Renee

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Katie Thompson and The Cast of "Gun & Powder"

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Katie Thompson and The Cast of "Gun & Powder"

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Liisi LaFontaine, Ciara Renee, Hunter Parrish and The Cast of "Gun & Power"

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Hunter Parrish, Liisi LaFontaine and Ciara Renee

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Katie Thompson, Mary Claire King and Hunter Parrish

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Katie Thompson and The Cast of "Gun & Powder"

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Tony Perry and Hunter Parrish

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Carrie Compere and Tiffany Mann

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Katie Thompson and The Cast of "Gun & Powder"

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Hunter Parrish and The Cast of "Gun & Powder"

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse's GUN & POWDER Meets the Press
Liisi LaFontaine, Ciara Renee and The Cast of "Gun & Powder"




Videos