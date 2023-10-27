Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's

Those in attendance included Jonathan Groff, Micaela Diamond, Judy Collins, Josh Groban, and more!

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 3 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 4 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024

EGOT winner Jonathan Tunick officially joined Sardi’s Wall of Fame on Thursday, October 26 at 4:00 p.m. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling of his caricature. Check out photos below!

Jonathan Tunick’s orchestrations can be heard in 3 productions this season, Here We Are, Merrily We Roll Along and Sweeney Todd. Casts and crews from Mr. Tunick’s productions were in attendance to salute the famed orchestrator.  Those in attendance included Jonathan Groff, Micaela Diamond, Judy Collins, Josh Groban, and more!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Groff and Bobby Cannavale

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick and David Hyde Pierce

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick and Tracie Bennett

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Groff and Maria Friedman

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Groff, Jonathan Tunick and Josh Groban

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Sardi's General Manager/Owner Max Klimavicius

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick and Sardi's General Manager/Owner Max Klimavicius

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick and Sardi's General Manager/Owner Max Klimavicius

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jeff Berger and Jonathan Tunick

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jeff Berger, Jonathan Tunick, Leigh Beery and Sardi's General Manager/Owner Max Klimavicius

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick and wife Leigh Beery

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick and Sardi's General Manager/Owner Max Klimavicius

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick and wife Leigh Beery

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
David Caddick, Kristen Blodgette and Jonathan Tunick

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Groff and David Hyde Pierce

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Groff, Barbara Pierce and brother David Hyde Pierce

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Micaela Diamond and David Hyde Pierce

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Josh Groban and Micaela Diamond

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Groff and Josh Groban

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Groff, Micaela Diamond and Josh Groban

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Groff, Micaela Diamond and Josh Groban

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Groff, Micaela Diamond and Josh Groban

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Groff and Josh Groban

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Groff and Josh Groban

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Micaela Diamond, Jonathan Groff, Alex Lacamoire and Josh Groban

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Angela Pierce and Marsha Mason

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Judy Kuhn and Rachel Bay Jones

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick and Alex Lacamoire

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick and Marsha Mason

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick poses with the cast & company of "Here We Are"

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick and the cast & company of "Sweeney Todd"

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Josh Groban and Rachel Bay Jones

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Rachel Bay Jones, Jonathan Groff, Amber Gray and Jin Ha

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
David Lai, Jonathan Tunick, Josh Groban and Kristen Blodgette

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick and Josh Groban

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick and Jonathan Groff

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick and Judy Collins

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Groff, Maria Friedman and Genki Hirakata

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Groff, Maria Friedman and Genki Hirakata

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Susie Graham and Jonathan Tunick

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Kerstin Anderson, Susie Graham and Jonathan Tunick

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Rebecca Faulkenberry and Jonathan Tunick

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Ted Chapin, Jonathan Tunick and Jeff Berger

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Maria Friedman and Jonathan Tunick

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Maria Friedman, Jeff Berger and Jonathan Tunick

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Judy Collins, Maria Friedman and Jonathan Tunick

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick and Rick Pappas

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jeff Berger and Jonathan Tunick

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick and Richard Maltby Jr

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Louis Nelson and wife Judy Collins

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Jonathan Tunick Caricature



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED

Two new videos have been released in conjunction with Wicked's 20th anniversary on Broadway, which feature past Elphabas and Glindas reflecting on the past 20 years.

2
Broadway Podcast Network Debuts I CAN SING Podcast, Recapping The Hit UK Reality Show MAMM Photo
Broadway Podcast Network Debuts I CAN SING Podcast, Recapping The Hit UK Reality Show MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) announces the debut of “I Can Sing!”, the unofficial “Mama Mia! I Have a Dream” recap podcast, hosted by Rich Hawkins.

3
The Alliance Theatre to Hold Open Casting Call for Tituss Burgesss THE PREACHER’S WI Photo
The Alliance Theatre to Hold Open Casting Call for Titus's Burgess's THE PREACHER’S WIFE

The Alliance Theatre is holding an open casting call for its upcoming world premiere musical of THE PREACHER’S WIFE.

4
Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo
Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed the cast and creative team for its holiday season production of the beloved musical Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Paper Mill Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee.

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi'sPhotos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Photos: Christian Slater, Jesse Eisenberg, Raul Esparza, and More Honor Warren Leight at THE 24 HOUR PLAYSPhotos: Christian Slater, Jesse Eisenberg, Raul Esparza, and More Honor Warren Leight at THE 24 HOUR PLAYS
Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed!Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed!
Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party for the Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE at The ShedPhotos: Inside the Opening Night Party for the Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You