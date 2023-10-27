Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's

EGOT winner Jonathan Tunick officially joined Sardi’s Wall of Fame on Thursday, October 26 at 4:00 p.m. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling of his caricature. Check out photos below!

Jonathan Tunick’s orchestrations can be heard in 3 productions this season, Here We Are, Merrily We Roll Along and Sweeney Todd. Casts and crews from Mr. Tunick’s productions were in attendance to salute the famed orchestrator. Those in attendance included Jonathan Groff, Micaela Diamond, Judy Collins, Josh Groban, and more!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas