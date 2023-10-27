Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's

Those in attendance included Jonathan Groff, Micaela Diamond, Judy Collins, Josh Groban, and more!
EGOT winner Jonathan Tunick officially joined Sardi’s Wall of Fame on Thursday, October 26 at 4:00 p.m. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling of his caricature. Check out photos below!
Jonathan Tunick’s orchestrations can be heard in 3 productions this season, Here We Are, Merrily We Roll Along and Sweeney Todd. Casts and crews from Mr. Tunick’s productions were in attendance to salute the famed orchestrator. Those in attendance included Jonathan Groff, Micaela Diamond, Judy Collins, Josh Groban, and more!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jonathan Groff and Bobby Cannavale
Jonathan Tunick and David Hyde Pierce
Jonathan Tunick and Tracie Bennett
Jonathan Groff and Maria Friedman
Jonathan Groff, Jonathan Tunick and Josh Groban
Jonathan Tunick
Sardi's General Manager/Owner Max Klimavicius
Jonathan Tunick and Sardi's General Manager/Owner Max Klimavicius
Jonathan Tunick
Jonathan Tunick
Jonathan Tunick and Sardi's General Manager/Owner Max Klimavicius
Jeff Berger and Jonathan Tunick
Jeff Berger, Jonathan Tunick, Leigh Beery and Sardi's General Manager/Owner Max Klimavicius
Jonathan Tunick and wife Leigh Beery
Jonathan Tunick
Jonathan Tunick
Jonathan Tunick and Sardi's General Manager/Owner Max Klimavicius
Jonathan Tunick and wife Leigh Beery
David Caddick, Kristen Blodgette and Jonathan Tunick
Jonathan Groff and David Hyde Pierce
Jonathan Groff, Barbara Pierce and brother David Hyde Pierce
Micaela Diamond and David Hyde Pierce
Josh Groban and Micaela Diamond
Jonathan Groff and Josh Groban
Jonathan Groff, Micaela Diamond and Josh Groban
Jonathan Groff, Micaela Diamond and Josh Groban
Jonathan Groff, Micaela Diamond and Josh Groban
Jonathan Groff and Josh Groban
Jonathan Groff and Josh Groban
Micaela Diamond, Jonathan Groff, Alex Lacamoire and Josh Groban
Angela Pierce and Marsha Mason
Judy Kuhn and Rachel Bay Jones
Jonathan Tunick and Alex Lacamoire
Jonathan Tunick and Marsha Mason
Jonathan Tunick poses with the cast & company of "Here We Are"
Jonathan Tunick and the cast & company of "Sweeney Todd"
Josh Groban and Rachel Bay Jones
Rachel Bay Jones, Jonathan Groff, Amber Gray and Jin Ha
David Lai, Jonathan Tunick, Josh Groban and Kristen Blodgette
Jonathan Tunick and Josh Groban
Jonathan Tunick and Jonathan Groff
Jonathan Tunick and Judy Collins
Jonathan Groff, Maria Friedman and Genki Hirakata
Jonathan Groff, Maria Friedman and Genki Hirakata
Susie Graham and Jonathan Tunick
Kerstin Anderson, Susie Graham and Jonathan Tunick
Rebecca Faulkenberry and Jonathan Tunick
Ted Chapin, Jonathan Tunick and Jeff Berger
Maria Friedman and Jonathan Tunick
Maria Friedman, Jeff Berger and Jonathan Tunick
Judy Collins, Maria Friedman and Jonathan Tunick
Jonathan Tunick and Rick Pappas
Jeff Berger and Jonathan Tunick
Jonathan Tunick and Richard Maltby Jr
Louis Nelson and wife Judy Collins
Jonathan Tunick
Jonathan Tunick Caricature
