Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening NIght of MCC's WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE
Which Way to the Stage will run through May 22 at the Newman Mills Theater.
Just last night, MCC Theater celebrated the opening of the World Premiere of Which Way to the Stage by Ana Nogueira (Empathitrax) and directed by Mike Donahue (MCC's Collective Rage). Previously titled Here She Is, Boys, Which Way to the Stage will run through May 22 at the Newman Mills Theater at MCC Theater (511 W 52nd Street New York, NY 10019).
The cast of Which Way to the Stage includes Sas Goldberg (Significant Other), Max Jenkins (Unnatural Acts), Evan Todd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Michelle Veintimilla (The Baker and the Beauty).
The year is 2015 and Jeff and Judy are right where they're supposed to be: waiting outside the stage door of If/Then to get an autograph from the star. But the experience they have while they wait will change the course of their decades-long friendship forever. Warning: Beware of Tourists.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Orfeh, Andy Karl and Frances Ruffelle
Stephen Oremus and Frances Ruffelle
Stephen Oremus
Stephen Oremus
Blake Allen and Marti Gould Cummings
Tina Burner
Tina Burner and Marti Gould Cummings
Tina Burner and Marti Gould Cummings
Egypt, Tina Burner and Yasmin Delano
Egypt, Tina Burner and Yasmin Delano
Paul McGill and Chun Rosenkranz
Stephen Oremus and Paul McGill
Stephen Oremus and Paul McGill
Phoenix
Phoenix
Ryan Fitzgerlad and Jennifer Damiano
Ryan Fitzgerlad and Jennifer Damiano
Bernard Telsey and Jeffrey Seller
Josh Lehrer, Jeffrey Seller, Alexandra Shiva, Jonathan Marc Sherman
Signage at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space