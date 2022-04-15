Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
AMERICAN BUFFALO
Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for AMERICAN BUFFALO

American Buffalo is running on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Apr. 15, 2022  

Just last night, David Mamet's American Buffalo opened on Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W 50th Street), exactly two years after it was originally scheduled to open, starring Emmy & Tony Award winner Laurence Fishburne, Academy Award & Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell and Emmy Award & Golden Globe winner Darren Criss.

Three small time hustlers want a bigger cut of the American dream. David Mamet's classic about loyalty and greed returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin, under the direction of Neil Pepe (Tony-winning Artistic Director of Atlantic Theater Company).

American Buffalo will play a strictly limited 16-week engagement.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet arrivals below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

American Buffalo
Josh Brolin

American Buffalo
Josh Brolin

American Buffalo
Angela Bassett

American Buffalo
Angela Bassett

American Buffalo
Anthony Anderson

American Buffalo
Anthony Anderson

American Buffalo
Billy Crudup

American Buffalo
Billy Crudup

American Buffalo
Callie Thorne

American Buffalo
Callie Thorne

American Buffalo
Harry Lennix

American Buffalo
Djena Graves-Lennix and Harry Lennix

American Buffalo
Leslie Bibb

American Buffalo
Leslie Bibb

American Buffalo
Brittany Perrineau and Harold Perrineau

American Buffalo
Irene Gandy

American Buffalo
Irene Gandy

American Buffalo
Jacob Porter and Seth Greenleaf

American Buffalo
Marin Ireland

American Buffalo
Marin Ireland

American Buffalo
Mary McCann, Director Neil Pepe, Lena Pepe, Juliette Pepe

American Buffalo
Mary McCann, Director Neil Pepe, Lena Pepe, Juliette Pepe

American Buffalo
Director Neil Pepe

American Buffalo
Director Neil Pepe

American Buffalo
Elizabeth Rodriguez

American Buffalo
Elizabeth Rodriguez

American Buffalo
Cherry Jones

American Buffalo
Bryan Cranston

American Buffalo
Bryan Cranston

American Buffalo
Tony Goldwyn

American Buffalo
Tony Goldwyn

American Buffalo
Richard Maltby Jr. and Jamie deRoy

American Buffalo
Elizabeth Ashley

American Buffalo
Brent Langdon and Kristine Nielsen

American Buffalo
Kristine Nielsen

American Buffalo
Louisa Jacobson

American Buffalo
Louisa Jacobson

American Buffalo
Ben Ahlers

American Buffalo
Ben Ahlers

American Buffalo
Ben Ahlers and Louisa Jacobson

American Buffalo
Cherry Jones and Sophie Huber

American Buffalo
Mikey Gee and Bryan Cranston

American Buffalo
Josh Hamilton

American Buffalo
Josh Hamilton

American Buffalo
Norbert Leo Butz

American Buffalo
Norbert Leo Butz

American Buffalo
Josh Hamilton and Norbert Leo Butz

American Buffalo
Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker

American Buffalo
Camryn Manheim

American Buffalo
Camryn Manheim

American Buffalo
Quincy Isaiah

American Buffalo
Quincy Isaiah

American Buffalo
Quincy Isaiah and Louisa Jacobson

American Buffalo
Ben Ahlers and Quincy Isaiah

American Buffalo
Tony Marion, Stellene Volandes and Bruce Pask

American Buffalo
Brian Moreland

American Buffalo
Danny Burstein

American Buffalo
Danny Burstein

American Buffalo
William H. Macy

American Buffalo
Scott Pask

American Buffalo
Scott Pask

American Buffalo
Scott Pask and Bruce Pask

American Buffalo
Andy Grotelueschen

American Buffalo
John Behlmann

American Buffalo
John Behlmann

American Buffalo
John Behlmann and Andy Grotelueschen

American Buffalo
Piper Perabo

American Buffalo
Piper Perabo

American Buffalo
Sydney Lemmon

American Buffalo
Sydney Lemmon

American Buffalo
Sydney Lemmon and Louisa Jacobson

American Buffalo
Daniel J. Watts

American Buffalo
Daniel J. Watts

American Buffalo
Michael Ian Black

American Buffalo
Michael Ian Black

American Buffalo
Signage at The Circle in The Square Theater





