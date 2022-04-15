Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for AMERICAN BUFFALO
American Buffalo is running on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre.
Just last night, David Mamet's American Buffalo opened on Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W 50th Street), exactly two years after it was originally scheduled to open, starring Emmy & Tony Award winner Laurence Fishburne, Academy Award & Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell and Emmy Award & Golden Globe winner Darren Criss.
Three small time hustlers want a bigger cut of the American dream. David Mamet's classic about loyalty and greed returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin, under the direction of Neil Pepe (Tony-winning Artistic Director of Atlantic Theater Company).
American Buffalo will play a strictly limited 16-week engagement.
BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet arrivals below!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Djena Graves-Lennix and Harry Lennix
Brittany Perrineau and Harold Perrineau
Jacob Porter and Seth Greenleaf
Mary McCann, Director Neil Pepe, Lena Pepe, Juliette Pepe
Director Neil Pepe
Richard Maltby Jr. and Jamie deRoy
Brent Langdon and Kristine Nielsen
Ben Ahlers and Louisa Jacobson
Mikey Gee and Bryan Cranston
Josh Hamilton and Norbert Leo Butz
Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker
Quincy Isaiah
Quincy Isaiah and Louisa Jacobson
Ben Ahlers and Quincy Isaiah
Tony Marion, Stellene Volandes and Bruce Pask
Scott Pask and Bruce Pask
John Behlmann and Andy Grotelueschen
Sydney Lemmon
Sydney Lemmon and Louisa Jacobson
Daniel J. Watts
Daniel J. Watts
Signage at The Circle in The Square Theater