Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld photographer Jessica Fallon Gordon took to the streets during peaceful protesting. She shares her experience below, as well as the photos she captured.

On June 2, 2020, Blackout Tuesday, I realized I wanted to do something more active than posting a black square to my social media accounts. After some thought, I decided to join the thousands of protesters in the fight against police brutality and racial inequality, marching through the streets of NYC.

I am a photographer, and I brought my camera with me. I joined several marches that day, but I mostly stayed on the outskirts with my camera, documenting the historical moment I was witnessing. The marches I witnessed were 100% peaceful, and I saw so many helpers of all ages and skin colors: handing out bottles of water, snacks, masks, even hand sanitizer.

For me, it was important to capture the peace that hasn't always been shown on the news, to share the actual message that activists and protesters are trying to get out into the world.

Photos by Jessica Fallon Gordon.

