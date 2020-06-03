Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Article Pixel Jun. 3, 2020  

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld photographer Jessica Fallon Gordon took to the streets during peaceful protesting. She shares her experience below, as well as the photos she captured.

On June 2, 2020, Blackout Tuesday, I realized I wanted to do something more active than posting a black square to my social media accounts. After some thought, I decided to join the thousands of protesters in the fight against police brutality and racial inequality, marching through the streets of NYC.

I am a photographer, and I brought my camera with me. I joined several marches that day, but I mostly stayed on the outskirts with my camera, documenting the historical moment I was witnessing. The marches I witnessed were 100% peaceful, and I saw so many helpers of all ages and skin colors: handing out bottles of water, snacks, masks, even hand sanitizer.

For me, it was important to capture the peace that hasn't always been shown on the news, to share the actual message that activists and protesters are trying to get out into the world.

Photos by Jessica Fallon Gordon.

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests

Photos: New Yorkers Take To The Streets For Black Lives Matter Protests


Donations

Arts Orgs

Related Articles


From This Author Jessica Fallon Gordon

  • Tails of Broadway: WICKED's Riley Costello Plays Around with Ryder!
  • Tails of Broadway: Victoria Clark Acts Up with Sir Laurence Olivier!
  • Tails of Broadway: Tony Nominee Patrick Page Poses with Georgie!
  • Tails of Broadway: Meet Ali Ewoldt's Playful Pooch, Mia Belle!