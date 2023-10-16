Photos: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Reunites For Album Signing at The Drama Book Shop

Fans of the feel-good Broadway show turned out to show love and gratitude, and go home with some autographs.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

On October 13th members of the cast and creative team for the Broadway musical New York, New York participated in a album signing at the Drama Book Shop on 39th Street in Manhattan.  Set to begin at 5 pm and run until 6 pm, the sidewalk outside of the (relatively) new location for the iconic store was filled with fans of the lamentably misunderstood show that captured many hearts along its Broadway journey. 

The cast recording dropped online on June 23rd, garnering a rave review from Broadway World (HERE) and the physical CD on the Wine and Peaches Label was released a few weeks ago on September 15th.   Produced by Michael Croiter, Sam Davis, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and co-produced by Sonia Friedman, Tom Kirdahy, Craig Balsam, the two-disc set features a fold-out presentation, a booklet filled with liner notes and lyrics, and a plethora of photographs (read the Broadway World review of the album release HERE).

Photos: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Reunites For Album Signing at The Drama Book Shop Kevin Ligon and Susan Stroman

The Drama Book Shop was awash with joy emanating from every corner of the stylish store as cast members reunited with heartfelt hugs, and fans of the play gushed over their musical theater idols.  Selfies were a big order of the day as director/choreographer Susan Stroman beamed for every iPhone snap and stars Anna Uzele and Colton Ryan squeezed fans onto the banquette for photos.  It was a lovefest the like of which every fan of any genre can understand, but that is, in the experience of this writer, particularly unique to the community of theater craftspeople and the fans who lovingly refer to themselves as “theater nerds.”  The social media page for New York New York (HERE) featured photos and videos of the event and, in some of those videos, guests of the event were asked to name their favorite song from the score.  Two such patrons could be heard to say, “It is so good to finally go to a signing event,” and, “I saw New York, New York eight times before they sadly closed, it is a phenomenal musical.”  It is moments and events like this that make the theater scene of Manhattan so special, and having The Drama Book Shop offer up the space for a signing of this nature deeply sweetens the experience.

Present at the signing were Album Producers Michael Croiter and Craig Balsam, Senior Associate Producer for Tom Kirdahy Productions, Cynthia J. Tong, Lead Producer of New York, New York Broadway (along with Sonia J. Friedman), Tom Kirdahy, and album packaging designer Robbie Rozelle, all of whom left the album signing duties to the cast and their fearless leader, most frequently referred to simply as Stro - the five-time Tony bestowed Broadway legend, preferring to watch, proudly, from behind the long line of fans waiting to share a few words with the actors that made this show so very special to them.

New York, New York features music and lyrics by the legendary team of John Kander & Fred Ebb and a script by David Thompson, with Sharon WashingtonLin-Manuel Miranda is credited with additional lyrics for the score of New York, New York.  The full list of producers for the New York, New York cast recording is producers Michael Croiter, Sam Davis, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, with associate producers Sonia Friedman, Tom Kirdahy, and Craig Balsam.  New York, New York the cast album is available for digital download and on all streaming platforms with five bonus tracks, including song demos by Misters Kander, Ebb, and Miranda, while the physical two-disc on the Wine And Peaches label is available for purchase wherever albums are sold.

Photo Credit: Stephen Mosher

Photos: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Reunites For Album Signing at The Drama Book Shop Alex Prakken chats with a fan.

Colton Ryan, Jeff Williams and Oliver Prose.Photos: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Reunites For Album Signing at The Drama Book Shop

Jim Borstelmann and Leo Moctezuma.Photos: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Reunites For Album Signing at The Drama Book Shop

Craig Balsam and Michael Croiter.

Photos: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Reunites For Album Signing at The Drama Book Shop Robbie Rozelle.

Photos: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Reunites For Album Signing at The Drama Book Shop Colton Ryan, Tara Young, and Sam Davis.

Wendi Bergamini, Oliver Prose, Davis Wayne, and Vanessa Sears.

Photos: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Reunites For Album Signing at The Drama Book Shop Anna Uzele and Colton Ryan.

Back row, leaning on the banquette:  Davis Wayne and Tom Kirdahy
Seated:  Kevin Ligon, Susan Stroman, Anna Uzele, Leo Moctezuma, Colton Ryan, Sam Davis, Michael Croiter
Kneeling:  Jim Borstelmann, Oliver Prose, Phil Colgan, Vanessa Sears, Wendi Bergamini, Jeff Williams, Tara Young, Craig Balsam, Cynthia J. Tong




Photos: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Reunites For Album Signing at The Drama Book Shop
