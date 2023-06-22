Photos: Manhattan Theatre Club's Barry Grove Receives Portrait at Sardi's

Barry Grove will step down as the Executive Producer of Manhattan Theatre Club at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 season.

Jun. 22, 2023

Manhattan Theatre Club's Barry Grove received his portrait at Sardi's and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

Under Lynne Meadow and Grove’s leadership, MTC has produced nearly 450 American and world premieres and MTC productions have earned 28 Tony Awards®, 7 Pulitzer Prizes, and 50 Drama Desk Awards, as well as numerous Obie, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Awards and, in 2001, the prestigious Jujamcyn Award.

MTC’s first ten seasons took place off-off-Broadway in a three-story Bohemian social hall on East 73rd Street in New York City. During those years, acclaimed MTC productions transferred to new venues off-Broadway as well as to Broadway.

On behalf of MTC, Grove is a member of the LORT Board of Directors and the Tony Administration Committee, and has been a trustee of the Equity-League Pension and Health Trust Funds for over 30 years. He has previously served on the Broadway League Board of Governors, as the second-ever President of the Off-Off Broadway Alliance (now known as A.R.T/New York), the second-ever President of the Off-Broadway League, the Treasurer of TCG, and as a Board Member of BC/EFA. He has also served on numerous panels, including a term as Chairman of the theatre panel for both the NEA and the New York State Council on the Arts. In addition, he was a consultant and speaker for Commercial Theatre Institute and FEDAPT (Foundation for the Extension and Development of the American Professional Theatre) with Soho Repertory Theatre, Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre, Pan-Asian Repertory Theatre, National Black Theatre of Harlem, Wisdom Bridge Theater (Chicago), and New Playwrights’ Theatre (Washington, DC).

He received the 2000 Edith Oliver Award for sustained Excellence Off-Broadway, the Arts and Business Council’s 1997 Arts Management Excellence Award, and a citation from the New York City Council, which declared June 4, 1990 “Barry Grove Day.”

Before Grove began his tenure at Manhattan Theatre Club, he was General Manager of the New Repertory Theatre in Rhode Island from 1973 to 1975. A Dartmouth graduate with high distinction in drama, he is a past Chairman and member of the Board of Overseers of the Hopkins Center/Hood Museum of Art, as well as a past President of the Dartmouth Club of New York. Grove has served as an adjunct professor at Columbia University and is a lecturer at Yale University.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 



