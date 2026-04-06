Photos: Lincoln Center Theater Hosts IN THE GROOVE Event Celebrating Women’s History Month

Lincoln Center Theater hosted “In The Groove: Celebrating Women’s History Month” on Monday, March 30, in collaboration with Record Room. Held in the Vivian Beaumont Theater lobby, the event drew approximately 400 attendees for an evening centered on vinyl, movement, and community. Check out photos of the event.

The space featured an all-female lineup of DJs and artists, including Twin T, Nyla, and Shae Universe, as New York City’s creative community gathered to engage with music and culture through vinyl. The event included a live performance, local vendors, and a vinyl listening experience curated by Record Room.

Guests also received complimentary D’USSÉ cocktails. The evening highlighted the role of music in fostering connection and community within the city’s arts scene.

Photo Credit: Lincoln Center Theater

In The Groove: Celebrating Women's History Month

In The Groove: Celebrating Women's History Month

In The Groove: Celebrating Women's History Month

In The Groove: Celebrating Women's History Month

In The Groove: Celebrating Women's History Month

In The Groove: Celebrating Women's History Month

In The Groove: Celebrating Women's History Month

In The Groove: Celebrating Women's History Month

In The Groove: Celebrating Women's History Month

In The Groove: Celebrating Women's History Month

In The Groove: Celebrating Women's History Month

In The Groove: Celebrating Women's History Month

In The Groove: Celebrating Women's History Month