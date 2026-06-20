Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits Eisa Davis at ||: GIRLS :||: CHANCE :||: MUSIC :

Vineyard Theatre is now presenting the world premiere of ||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :||, directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon. Lin-Manuel Miranda just stopped by to check out the new play, which is written and composed by his Warriors collaborator Eisa Davis. Check out photos from backstage below!

Fax sings. She’s focused and precise. Rile plays piano. They’ll write film scores one day. Clementine plays flute. Always present, always practicing. And then comes Margot. The drummer. A mysterious soul who changes their lives.

During an unforgettable summer at a girls’ music program in Berkeley, California, these four teenagers school each other in identity and intimacy, forging connections through passionate explorations of sound. As the world around them thrums with disaster, their relationships crack under the weight of the unexpected–and demand that they improvise new ways of being themselves.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas