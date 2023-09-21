Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary

The event took place on Monday, September 18.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

On Monday, September 18, Audible celebrated its 5th Anniversary of Audible Theater at the Minetta Lane.  

Musical performances featured Laura BenantiSolea Pfeiffer, Sinfolk (Gabriel Ruiz and J), David Yazbek and Erik Della PennaColman DomingoSantino Fontana, Madhuri Shekar, and Michael Cruz Kayne also spoke at the event.

Check out photos from the event here!

Head of Audible Theater Kate Navin announced the expansion of Audible Theater’s programming, with three new upcoming shows that will also be recorded and released as Audible Originals.

Since founding in 2018, Audible Theater has presented 42 live shows at the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York, released 114 audio titles globally on Audible, commissioned 50 playwrights through its Emerging Playwrights Fund, and received 35 award nominations and 13 wins including Tony, Lortel, Drama Desk, and Audie Awards.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Audible Theater

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Laura Benanti

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Coleman Domingo

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Todd Almond

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Solea Pfeiffer

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Michael Cruz Kayne

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Aasif Mandvi

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Alec Silver and Alexandra Silber

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Audible founder Don Katz

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Ato Blankson-Wood

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Sharon Washington

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Robert Schenkkan

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Audible CEO Bob Carrigan

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Head of Audible Theater Kate Navin and Coleman Domingo

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Top row, L-R: Isaac Gomez, Emilia LaPenta, Mathilde Dratwa, J (Sinfolk), Gabriel Ruiz (Sinfolk), Yilong Liu; Bottom row, L-R: Daniel Goldfarb, C. Quintana, Sharyn Rothstein, Diana Grisanti, Ava Geyer, Chisa Hutchinson

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Daniel Goldstein and guest

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Erik Della Penna and David Yazbek

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
David Cale and Leigh Silverman

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Faith Salie and guest

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Mark Armstrong

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Erica Schmidt

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Don Katz

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Solea Pfeiffer

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Santino Fontana

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Madhuri Shekar

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Sinfolk (Gabriel Ruiz and J)

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Sinfolk (Gabriel Ruiz and J)

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Coleman Domingo, Kate Navin, and Bob Carrigan

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Michael Cruz Kayne

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Laura Benanti

Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary
Laura Benanti



