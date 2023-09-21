Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary

The event took place on Monday, September 18.
On Monday, September 18, Audible celebrated its 5th Anniversary of Audible Theater at the Minetta Lane.
Musical performances featured Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, Sinfolk (Gabriel Ruiz and J), David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna. Colman Domingo, Santino Fontana, Madhuri Shekar, and Michael Cruz Kayne also spoke at the event.
Check out photos from the event here!
Head of Audible Theater Kate Navin announced the expansion of Audible Theater’s programming, with three new upcoming shows that will also be recorded and released as Audible Originals.
Since founding in 2018, Audible Theater has presented 42 live shows at the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York, released 114 audio titles globally on Audible, commissioned 50 playwrights through its Emerging Playwrights Fund, and received 35 award nominations and 13 wins including Tony, Lortel, Drama Desk, and Audie Awards.
Photo Credit: Tricia Baron
Audible Theater
Michael Cruz Kayne
Alec Silver and Alexandra Silber
Audible founder Don Katz
Audible CEO Bob Carrigan
Head of Audible Theater Kate Navin and Coleman Domingo
Top row, L-R: Isaac Gomez, Emilia LaPenta, Mathilde Dratwa, J (Sinfolk), Gabriel Ruiz (Sinfolk), Yilong Liu; Bottom row, L-R: Daniel Goldfarb, C. Quintana, Sharyn Rothstein, Diana Grisanti, Ava Geyer, Chisa Hutchinson
Daniel Goldstein and guest
Erik Della Penna and David Yazbek
David Cale and Leigh Silverman
Faith Salie and guest
Don Katz
Madhuri Shekar
Sinfolk (Gabriel Ruiz and J)
Sinfolk (Gabriel Ruiz and J)
Coleman Domingo, Kate Navin, and Bob Carrigan
David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna
Michael Cruz Kayne
