Photos: Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Celebrate Audible Theater's 5th Anniversary

On Monday, September 18, Audible celebrated its 5th Anniversary of Audible Theater at the Minetta Lane.

Musical performances featured Laura Benanti, Solea Pfeiffer, Sinfolk (Gabriel Ruiz and J), David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna. Colman Domingo, Santino Fontana, Madhuri Shekar, and Michael Cruz Kayne also spoke at the event.

Head of Audible Theater Kate Navin announced the expansion of Audible Theater’s programming, with three new upcoming shows that will also be recorded and released as Audible Originals.

Since founding in 2018, Audible Theater has presented 42 live shows at the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York, released 114 audio titles globally on Audible, commissioned 50 playwrights through its Emerging Playwrights Fund, and received 35 award nominations and 13 wins including Tony, Lortel, Drama Desk, and Audie Awards.