Photos: Lady Gaga, Billy Porter And More Wow The Met Gala
It's fashion's biggest night! Stars of stage, screen, music, fashion, and art are all converging on the iconic steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to strut their stuff for this year's Met Gala!
Hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Academy Award-winner Lady Gaga, the theme for this year's event is 'camp'.
The festivities just kicked off with Gaga herself sporting not one, but FOUR jaw-dropping red carpet lewks and Tony Award-winner and 'Pose' star Billy Porter making a grand entrance decked out in head to toe (to face!) gold with an impressive gilded set of wings.
Jujamcyn president, Jordan Roth, known for his daring sense of style also arrived at the event with a wingspan of his own in stunning haute couture from designer Iris Van Herpen.
See all your Broadway faves at the event below!
MOTHER MONSTER #MetGala pic.twitter.com/78YlXHaIeg- The Cut (@TheCut) May 6, 2019
Did you think Lady Gaga was only doing ONE look? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/gXUKxwBGZg- The Cut (@TheCut) May 6, 2019
"Hey mom, yeah. I'm at the #MetGala" pic.twitter.com/YdOLHjnpim- The Cut (@TheCut) May 6, 2019
Ta-da! https://t.co/E939WRwF06 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/XI5qBVQ46G- The Cut (@TheCut) May 6, 2019
Mood https://t.co/IYOx4ploC5 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/FvKAUbUwpt- The Cut (@TheCut) May 6, 2019
Summer inspiration. Thank you, Billy Porter https://t.co/IYOx4ploC5 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/A7QTuKxlSJ- The Cut (@TheCut) May 6, 2019
A lesson in how to render everyone speechless https://t.co/IYOx4ploC5 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/2Z84IFeXM2- The Cut (@TheCut) May 6, 2019
Can this look even be topped? https://t.co/IYOx4ploC5 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/EOAu0EbuIm- The Cut (@TheCut) May 6, 2019
Oh my god. https://t.co/IYOx4ploC5 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/iqHwwD3flo- The Cut (@TheCut) May 6, 2019
@Jordan_Roth #metgala2019 pic.twitter.com/Vxpuf2uHe0- Richie Jackson (@Richie_Jackson) May 6, 2019
On your Mark...Get set...MET! #MetGala (Toldja I was bringing strong boomerang game) pic.twitter.com/3HiXuJXwpx- Jordan Roth (@Jordan_Roth) May 6, 2019