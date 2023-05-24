Photos: Josh Groban Visits PETER PAN GOES WRONG on Broadway

Click Here for More on Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Josh Groban and Natalie McQueen paid a visit to Peter Pan Goes Wrong on Broadway! While chatting with the company backstage after the show, Groban noted that this is the first show he’s been able to see since opening the revival of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway in March.

Groban is a long-time fan of Mischief Theatre and reminisced with the cast about seeing past Mischief productions and having a small cameo in Mischief’s appearance at The Royal Variety Performance back in 2015.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is now playing on Broadway at The Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street), in a limited engagement now extended through July 23, 2023.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie’s much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?