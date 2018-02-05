Photos: Jessica Vosk, Kara Lindsay, and Alexandra Silber Head to 54 Below For BEING GREEN

Feb. 5, 2018  

After finally getting all of the green out of her hairline from a year on the road as Elphaba in Wicked, Jessica Vosk returned to Feinstein's/54 Below with her all-new show Being Green.

Written with her frequent collaborator/director Robbie Rozelle, Jessica took the audience on a musical tour of the hilarious highs and lows of starring in the musical phenomenon in an eclectic evening of songs, hilarity and some very special guest stars.

Check out photos from the concert series this weekend below!

Being Green is written by Robbie Rozelle and Jessica Vosk, features musical Direction & arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, and is directed by Robbie Rozelle.

Jessica Vosk is a talented actress and singer who made her Broadway debut in Jason Robert Brown's Bridges of Madison County. She has also appeared on Broadway in Finding Neverland and as Fruma Sarah in the celebrated revival of Fiddler on the Roof.Jessica first gained attention in 2009 as a vocalist in the live concert Kristinaat Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall in London. Jessica just finished a widely-praised run as Elphaba in the 2nd National tour of Wicked and is currently at work on her first solo album.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan & Anniek de Wild
(@danny_with_a_camera / @anniek_with_a_camera)

Jessica Vosk in Being Green at 54 Below

Jessica Vosk and the 2Scoops in Being Green at 54 Below

Jessica Vosk and Kara Lindsay in Being Green at 54 Below

Jessica Vosk and Kara Lindsay in Being Green at 54 Below

Jessica Vosk in Being Green at 54 Below

Jessica Vosk in Being Green at 54 Below

Jessica Vosk and Alexandra Silber at Being Green at 54 Below

Jessica Vosk and Director Robbie Rozelle at Being Green at 54 Below


