Photos: Jenn Colella, Alex Newell and More Celebrate THE FESTIVAL at the CIVILIAN Hotel

Last evening, The Festival, the three-day outdoor event taking place at Kingston’s historic Hutton Brickyards from August 14–16, 2026, celebrated a cocktail party at the CIVILIAN Hotel with special performances by Tony Award winner Alex Newell, Jenn Colella, Seth Rudetsky, and Talia Suskauer. See photos here!

The first-of-its-kind celebration of Broadway’s greatest hits and brightest stars will be choreographed by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell and Tony Award nominee Jon Rua; and directed by Mitchell and D.B. Bonds.

Blending concert performances with immersive fan experiences, The Festival will feature performances from beloved Broadway classics, campfire sing-alongs, a ‘Club Cumming on the Hudson’ piano bar, Broadway Rave’s iconic dance party, theatrical costume contests, and more. Each evening, The Festival will conclude with electric solo and ensemble performances featuring marquee talent presenting beloved songs, both well-known classics and surprising mashups and medleys.



Beyond the stage, featured performers and industry professionals will take part in outdoor events throughout the scenic Hudson Valley resort grounds, with various experiences, lessons, host lectures, panels and masterclasses. The Festival will also deliver an exemplary music festival experience, featuring locally sourced food and beverage offerings from top Hudson Valley chefs and mixologists, along with a curated marketplace spotlighting the region’s artisans, makers, and merchants.

