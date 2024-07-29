News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Jelani Alladin, Nikki M. James & More at The Public Theater Block Party

The event featured cast members from the 2008 revival of Hair, and more!

By: Jul. 29, 2024
The Public Theater hosted a block party at their home on Astor Place on Sunday, July 28. 

See photos from the event below!

The event featured Public Theater alumni performing some of the most memorable songs from iconic Public Theater musicals including HAMILTON, HAIR, FUN HOME, HELL'S KITCHEN, SUFFS, HERCULES, A CHORUS LINE, and more!
 
Featured performers included Nikki M. James (SUFFS), Rebecca Naomi Jones (FORTRESS OF SOLITUDE, LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST, Public Works' AS YOU LIKE IT), Jelani Alladin (Public Works' adaptation of Disney's HERCULES), Gianna Harris (HELL'S KITCHEN), Hawley Gould & Monica Tulia Ramirez (SUFFS), Gregory Treco (HAMILTON), and members of the 2008 cast of HAIR, and. Olivia K & The Parkers. 
 

Photo credit: Lou Aguilar 

Shinbone Alley Stilt Band
Shinbone Alley Stilt Band

Cast members from the 2008 revival of HAIR
Cast members from the 2008 revival of HAIR

Jelani Alladin
Jelani Alladin

Gianna Harris
Gianna Harris

Monica Tulia Ramirez and Hawley Gould
Monica Tulia Ramirez and Hawley Gould

Nikki M. James
Nikki M. James

Cast members from the 2008 revival of HAIR
Cast members from the 2008 revival of HAIR

Lauren Patten
Lauren Patten

Rebecca Naomi Jones
Rebecca Naomi Jones

Gregory Treco
Gregory Treco

Rebecca Naomi Jones, Amber Iman, and Nikki M. James
Rebecca Naomi Jones, Amber Iman, and Nikki M. James

Cast members from the 2008 revival of HAIR
Cast members from the 2008 revival of HAIR

The Public Theater's Costume Exhibit
The Public Theater's Costume Exhibit

The Kid's Corner at The Public's Block Party
The Kid's Corner at The Public's Block Party

Attendees
Attendees

Attendees
Attendees

Olivia K and The Parkers
Olivia K and The Parkers




