Photos: Jelani Alladin, Nikki M. James & More at The Public Theater Block Party

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Public Theater hosted a block party at their home on Astor Place on Sunday, July 28.

See photos from the event below!

The event featured Public Theater alumni performing some of the most memorable songs from iconic Public Theater musicals including HAMILTON, HAIR, FUN HOME, HELL'S KITCHEN, SUFFS, HERCULES, A CHORUS LINE, and more!



Featured performers included Nikki M. James (SUFFS), Rebecca Naomi Jones (FORTRESS OF SOLITUDE, LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST, Public Works' AS YOU LIKE IT), Jelani Alladin (Public Works' adaptation of Disney's HERCULES), Gianna Harris (HELL'S KITCHEN), Hawley Gould & Monica Tulia Ramirez (SUFFS), Gregory Treco (HAMILTON), and members of the 2008 cast of HAIR, and. Olivia K & The Parkers.



Photo credit: Lou Aguilar