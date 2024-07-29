Photos: Jelani Alladin, Nikki M. James & More at The Public Theater Block Party

The event featured cast members from the 2008 revival of Hair, and more!
The Public Theater hosted a block party at their home on Astor Place on Sunday, July 28.
See photos from the event below!
The event featured Public Theater alumni performing some of the most memorable songs from iconic Public Theater musicals including HAMILTON, HAIR, FUN HOME, HELL'S KITCHEN, SUFFS, HERCULES, A CHORUS LINE, and more!
Featured performers included Nikki M. James (SUFFS), Rebecca Naomi Jones (FORTRESS OF SOLITUDE, LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST, Public Works' AS YOU LIKE IT), Jelani Alladin (Public Works' adaptation of Disney's HERCULES), Gianna Harris (HELL'S KITCHEN), Hawley Gould & Monica Tulia Ramirez (SUFFS), Gregory Treco (HAMILTON), and members of the 2008 cast of HAIR, and. Olivia K & The Parkers.
Photo credit: Lou Aguilar
Shinbone Alley Stilt Band
Cast members from the 2008 revival of HAIR
Monica Tulia Ramirez and Hawley Gould
Cast members from the 2008 revival of HAIR
Rebecca Naomi Jones, Amber Iman, and Nikki M. James
Cast members from the 2008 revival of HAIR
The Public Theater's Costume Exhibit
The Kid's Corner at The Public's Block Party
Attendees
Attendees
Olivia K and The Parkers
