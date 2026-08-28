Photos: Jason Blum Hosts Performance of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadawy

Jason Blum, CEO and Founder of Blumhouse, and producer of the original Paranormal Activity films, hosted a special performance of the new Broadway play Paranormal Activity on Wednesday, August 26 at the August Wilson Theatre. See photos!

Blum welcomed industry friends including Darren Aronofsky, Patrick Wilson, Milly Shapiro, Tom McCarthy, Corey Fogelmanis, and more to the performance where he gave a post-show speech.

“Paranormal Activity has a special place in my heart,” Blum shared with the audience. “It was the first movie Blumhouse produced, and it helped build my company. It showed me what is possible when you trust a scary idea and the people telling it. So to see it come back to life on a Broadway stage means more to me than I can put into words.” Paranormal Activity officially opened on Broadway on Tuesday, August 25th. Read the reviews for the production!

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