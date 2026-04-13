Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic

On Friday, the cast and filmmakers of Michael, the biopic about music icon Michael Jackson, celebrated the new film at the Global Fan Premiere at Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin, Germany.

In attendance were stars Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Joseph David-Jones, and Miles Teller, Director Antoine Fuqua, and Producer Graham King. Members of the Jackson Family were also present to honor Michael’s legacy.

Check out photos from the fan premiere below. The movie will be available in theaters for limited Early Access screenings on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, before its nationwide release on April 24. Tickets are now on sale here.

Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his talent as the lead of The Jackson 5 to his pursuit of becoming the biggest entertainer in the world. The film highlights both his life off-stage and some of his best-known performances from his early solo career.

The upcoming film features Broadway alum Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Michael's parents, along with Miles Teller, Jessica Sula, Liv Symone, Kevin Shinick, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Kendrick Sampson. Larenz Tate and Kat Graham will play Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and Diana Ross, respectively. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua from a script by John Logan.

Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Ben Kriemann/Sebastian Reuter/Fotograf Sebastian Gabsch/Getty Images for Universal Pictures