Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic
The movie will be available in theaters for limited Early Access screenings on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, before its nationwide release on April 24.
On Friday, the cast and filmmakers of Michael, the biopic about music icon Michael Jackson, celebrated the new film at the Global Fan Premiere at Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin, Germany.
In attendance were stars Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Joseph David-Jones, and Miles Teller, Director Antoine Fuqua, and Producer Graham King. Members of the Jackson Family were also present to honor Michael’s legacy.
Check out photos from the fan premiere below. The movie will be available in theaters for limited Early Access screenings on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, before its nationwide release on April 24. Tickets are now on sale here.
Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his talent as the lead of The Jackson 5 to his pursuit of becoming the biggest entertainer in the world. The film highlights both his life off-stage and some of his best-known performances from his early solo career.
The upcoming film features Broadway alum Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Michael's parents, along with Miles Teller, Jessica Sula, Liv Symone, Kevin Shinick, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Kendrick Sampson. Larenz Tate and Kat Graham will play Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and Diana Ross, respectively. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua from a script by John Logan.
Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Ben Kriemann/Sebastian Reuter/Fotograf Sebastian Gabsch/Getty Images for Universal Pictures
Graham King, Juliano Valdi and Antoine Fuqua
Antoine Fuqua and Graham King
Antoine Fuqua and Graham King
Antoine Fuqua, Miles Teller, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, Jaafar Jackson and Graham King
Bigi Jackson (2R), Jaafar Jackson (M), Juliano Valdi (2R) and Prince Jackson (R)
Bigi Jackson, Prince Jackson, Jackie Jackson, guest, Jaafar Jackson, Graham King, guest, Marlon Jackson and Antoine Fuqua
Bigi Jackson, Prince Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Marlon Jackson and guests
Bill Corso, Carla Farmer, Marci Rodgers, Antoine Fuqua, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Jaafar Jackson, Miles Teller, Nia Long, Graham King, Juliano Valdi, Richmond Talauega, Anthony Talauega and Marlon Jackson
Carla Farmer, Bill Corso and Marci Rodgers
Graham King
Jaafar Jackson and Asia Fuqua
Jaafar Jackson and Juliano Valdi
Jaafar Jackson and Juliano Valdi
Jaafar Jackson
Jaafar Jackson
Jaafar Jackson, Miles Teller and John Branca
Jermaine Jackson and Jaafar Jackson
John Branca
Joseph David-Jones, Jaafar Jackson and Miles Teller
Juliano Valdi
Juliano Valdi
Juliano Valdi
KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Juliano Valdi and Miles Teller
Marlon Jackson and Jaafar Jackson
Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson
Prince Jackson, Bigi Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Jaafar Jackson, Juliano Valdi, Marlon Jackson and guests
Prince Jackson, Bigi Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Jaafar Jackson, Juliano Valdi, Marlon Jackson and guests
Prince Jackson, Bigi Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Juliano Valdi, Graham King, Jaafar Jackson, Marlon Jackson and guests
Richmond Talauega and Anthony Talauega
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