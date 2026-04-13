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Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic

The movie will be available in theaters for limited Early Access screenings on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, before its nationwide release on April 24. 

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On Friday, the cast and filmmakers of Michael, the biopic about music icon Michael Jackson, celebrated the new film at the Global Fan Premiere at Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin, Germany.

In attendance were stars Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel JonesJoseph David-Jones, and Miles Teller, Director Antoine Fuqua, and Producer Graham King. Members of the Jackson Family were also present to honor Michael’s legacy.

Check out photos from the fan premiere below. The movie will be available in theaters for limited Early Access screenings on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, before its nationwide release on April 24. Tickets are now on sale here.

Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his talent as the lead of The Jackson 5 to his pursuit of becoming the biggest entertainer in the world. The film highlights both his life off-stage and some of his best-known performances from his early solo career.

The upcoming film features Broadway alum Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Michael's parents, along with Miles Teller, Jessica Sula, Liv Symone, Kevin Shinick, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Kendrick Sampson. Larenz Tate and Kat Graham will play Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and Diana Ross, respectively. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua from a script by John Logan.

Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Ben Kriemann/Sebastian Reuter/Fotograf Sebastian Gabsch/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Graham King, Juliano Valdi and Antoine Fuqua

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Antoine Fuqua and Graham King

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Antoine Fuqua and Graham King

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Antoine Fuqua

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Antoine Fuqua

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Antoine Fuqua, Miles Teller, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, Jaafar Jackson and Graham King

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Bigi Jackson (2R), Jaafar Jackson (M), Juliano Valdi (2R) and Prince Jackson (R)

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Bigi Jackson, Prince Jackson, Jackie Jackson, guest, Jaafar Jackson, Graham King, guest, Marlon Jackson and Antoine Fuqua

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Bigi Jackson, Prince Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Marlon Jackson and guests

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Bill Corso, Carla Farmer, Marci Rodgers, Antoine Fuqua, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Jaafar Jackson, Miles Teller, Nia Long, Graham King, Juliano Valdi, Richmond Talauega, Anthony Talauega and Marlon Jackson

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Carla Farmer, Bill Corso and Marci Rodgers

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Dion Beebe

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Graham King

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Jaafar Jackson and Asia Fuqua

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Jaafar Jackson and Juliano Valdi

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Jaafar Jackson and Juliano Valdi

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Jaafar Jackson

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Jaafar Jackson

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Jaafar Jackson, Miles Teller and John Branca

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Jackie Jackson

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Jermaine Jackson and Jaafar Jackson

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
John Branca

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Joseph David-Jones

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Joseph David-Jones, Jaafar Jackson and Miles Teller

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Juliano Valdi

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Juliano Valdi

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Juliano Valdi

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
KeiLyn Durrel Jones

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
KeiLyn Durrel Jones

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
KeiLyn Durrel Jones

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Juliano Valdi and Miles Teller

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Marlon Jackson and Jaafar Jackson

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Miles Teller

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Miles Teller

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Nia Long

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Nia Long

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Nia Long

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Nia Long

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Prince Jackson, Bigi Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Jaafar Jackson, Juliano Valdi, Marlon Jackson and guests

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Prince Jackson, Bigi Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Jaafar Jackson, Juliano Valdi, Marlon Jackson and guests

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Prince Jackson, Bigi Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Juliano Valdi, Graham King, Jaafar Jackson, Marlon Jackson and guests

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image
Richmond Talauega and Anthony Talauega

Photos: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, & More Attend Berlin Premiere for MICHAEL Biopic Image






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