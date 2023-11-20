Photos: & JULIET Celebrates First Anniversary on Broadway; Will Open in Germany in 2024

& Juliet will also launch multiple tours in 2024, bringing the story of Juliet’s second chance to new audiences worldwide.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 2 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 3 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 4 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer

& Juliet Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $87
Cast
Photos
Videos

On the heels of the show’s first anniversary on Broadway, the producers of & Juliet announced that the hit musical will premiere a German production at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg in October 2024, adding an additional market for the international hit production that has now been performed on four continents.

The German production, which marks the show’s first production with a book translated into a different language, will also be the sixth country to welcome & Juliet in less than five years, after productions in England (West End), Canada (North American Premiere), America (Broadway), Australia and Singapore.

Plus, check out photos of the company celebrating the first anniversary on Broadway below!

In addition to the new German production, & Juliet will launch multiple tours in 2024, bringing the story of Juliet’s second chance to new audiences worldwide. As previously announced, a North American tour is set to launch in September 2024, and will play more than 65 cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C, and Charlotte, NC. Tickets are now on sale for Charlotte, NC, with additional cities and ticketing information to be announced soon. An upcoming UK tour, beginning July 2024, will travel across England, Scotland, and Wales with stops in 29 cities including Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, and Edinburgh.

In the Southern hemisphere, a successful Australian tour has completed an engagement in Melbourne and will next play Perth, beginning December 30, and Sydney, beginning February 27, 2024. The Australian company also played Singapore’s stunning Sands Theatre.

Last week, the Broadway production celebrated its first anniversary on Broadway with a week-long slate of fan activities, including a Times Square flashmob, a Sing-A-Long performance, a post-show talkback, and multiple giveaways with partnering brands.

In the year since it began Broadway performances, the company has performed on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Good Morning America,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “The View,” “America’s Got Talent,” and more. This week, this Broadway company will appear live in the 97th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, performing a never-before-seen-on-TV number. The parade broadcast can be seen on Thursday, November 23, on NBC and Peacock.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson

& Juliet
Cast of &Juliet

& Juliet
&Juliet 1st anniversary

& Juliet
Cast of &Juliet

& Juliet
Cast of &Juliet

& Juliet
Cast of &Juliet

& Juliet
Cast of &Juliet

& Juliet
Cast of &Juliet

& Juliet
Cast of &Juliet

& Juliet
Cast of &Juliet

& Juliet
Cast of &Juliet

& Juliet
Lorna Courtney and Max Martin




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Britney Spears 1999 Tour Costume on Display at & JULIET Photo
Photos: Britney Spears 1999 Tour Costume on Display at & JULIET

Just in time for its first anniversary, the Broadway production of & Juliet has announced the display of an iconic Britney Spears tour outfit at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The pink and white outfit, worn by Spears on the 1999 “...Baby One More Time” Tour, will now be held inside the theater for audience members to view, where the new musical continues to play to sold out crowds nightly.

2
& JULIET Will Celebrate One Year on Broadway With Fan Activities, Sweepstakes, and Mor Photo
& JULIET Will Celebrate One Year on Broadway With Fan Activities, Sweepstakes, and More!

& Juliet will commemorate one year on Broadway at the Sondheim Theatre with a week-long celebration Tuesday, November 14 - Friday, November 17. Learn more about the upcoming events here!

3
Andrew Chappelle, Phil Colgan & Makai Hernandez Join & JULIET on Broadway Photo
Andrew Chappelle, Phil Colgan & Makai Hernandez Join & JULIET on Broadway

Discover the latest casting news for JULIET on Broadway as Andrew Chappelle, Phil Colgan, and Makai Hernandez join the talented ensemble. Get all the details on this exciting addition to the production.

4
Photos: Joey Fatone Visits & JULIET on Broadway Photo
Photos: Joey Fatone Visits & JULIET on Broadway

Check out photos of Joey Fatone visiting & Juliet on Broadway!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: The Cast of SHUCKED Performs as Part of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert SeriesVideo: The Cast of SHUCKED Performs as Part of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater AlbumListen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Cynthia Nixon Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN Ahead of Closing WeekendCynthia Nixon Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN Ahead of Closing Weekend

Videos

Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN
THE SIMPSONS Spoofs RAGTIME in 'Henry Ford' Parody Musical Number Video
THE SIMPSONS Spoofs RAGTIME in 'Henry Ford' Parody Musical Number
The Cast of SHUCKED Performs as Part of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series Video
The Cast of SHUCKED Performs as Part of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
I NEED THAT
HARMONY

Recommended For You