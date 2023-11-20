Photos: & JULIET Celebrates First Anniversary on Broadway; Will Open in Germany in 2024

On the heels of the show’s first anniversary on Broadway, the producers of & Juliet announced that the hit musical will premiere a German production at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg in October 2024, adding an additional market for the international hit production that has now been performed on four continents.

The German production, which marks the show’s first production with a book translated into a different language, will also be the sixth country to welcome & Juliet in less than five years, after productions in England (West End), Canada (North American Premiere), America (Broadway), Australia and Singapore.

Plus, check out photos of the company celebrating the first anniversary on Broadway below!

In addition to the new German production, & Juliet will launch multiple tours in 2024, bringing the story of Juliet’s second chance to new audiences worldwide. As previously announced, a North American tour is set to launch in September 2024, and will play more than 65 cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C, and Charlotte, NC. Tickets are now on sale for Charlotte, NC, with additional cities and ticketing information to be announced soon. An upcoming UK tour, beginning July 2024, will travel across England, Scotland, and Wales with stops in 29 cities including Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, and Edinburgh.

In the Southern hemisphere, a successful Australian tour has completed an engagement in Melbourne and will next play Perth, beginning December 30, and Sydney, beginning February 27, 2024. The Australian company also played Singapore’s stunning Sands Theatre.

Last week, the Broadway production celebrated its first anniversary on Broadway with a week-long slate of fan activities, including a Times Square flashmob, a Sing-A-Long performance, a post-show talkback, and multiple giveaways with partnering brands.

In the year since it began Broadway performances, the company has performed on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Good Morning America,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “The View,” “America’s Got Talent,” and more. This week, this Broadway company will appear live in the 97th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, performing a never-before-seen-on-TV number. The parade broadcast can be seen on Thursday, November 23, on NBC and Peacock.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson