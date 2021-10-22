Photos: Inside the Reopening Night of JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Newly minted Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Jagged Little Pill returned to the stage last night, October 21, 2021, at the Broadhurst Theatre.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the big night below!

Outer Critics Circle and Grammy Award nominee Heidi Blickenstaff (she/her; Something Rotten!, [title of show], Disney Channel's Freaky Friday) joins the company in the leading role of Mary Jane Healy, and will share the role with Tony-nominated original star Elizabeth Stanley, upon her return from maternity leave. Newcomer Morgan Dudley (she/they; The Prom film, Henry Danger) makes their Broadway debut as Frankie Healy. Blickenstaff and Dudley star alongside returning Tony-nominated original cast members Derek Klena (he/him) as Nick Healy, Sean Allan Krill (he/him) as Steve Healy, Kathryn Gallagher (she/her) as Bella, and Tony Award winner Lauren Patten (she/her) as Jo.

New to the ensemble cast is Adi Roy (he/him), who makes his Broadway debut as Phoenix, alongside the previously announced Runako Campbell (she/her), Janine DiVita (she/her), Veronica Otim (she/her), Wren Rivera (they/them), and Grace Slear (they/them). They join the returning company of Annelise Baker (she/her), Yeman Brown (he/they), Jane Bruce (she/her), John Cardoza (he/him), Ken Wulf Clark (he/him), Logan Hart (he/him), Zach Hess (he/him), Max Kumangai (he/him), Heather Lang (she/her), Kelsey Orem (she/her), DeAnne Stewart (she/her), and Kei Tsuruharatani (they/them).

Inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette, Jagged Little Pill is a new musical with an original story about a perfectly imperfect American family, written by Tony and Academy Award-winner Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully). Ignited by Morissette's groundbreaking lyrics and music - from beloved hits such as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic", to brand new songs written for the show - Jagged Little Pill is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (she/her; Waitress, Pippin).

The show features explosive choreography by Tony Award nominee and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (he/him; "Apesh*t"; "Love Drought/Sandcastles" Live at The Grammys), and the raw power of an onstage band under the Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements of Grammy, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (he/him; Next to Normal, American Idiot).

JAGGED LITTLE PILL opened at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 W 44th St., NYC) on Thursday, December 5, 2019 following its record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA.

Whether it's a birthday, anniversary or a special event, celebrate your friends and family with a gorgeous bouquet from 1-800-Flowers.com. 1-800-Flowers makes it easy to find your reason and brighten someone's day with exclusive offers and great values on bouquets and arrangements. To order today, visit 1-800-Flowers.com.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas